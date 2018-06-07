Kaiso Komedy at WeBeat tomorrow

Wit, humour and double entendre are still vital elements of good calypso and Trinidadian humour.

The St James Community Improvement Committee (CIC) is offering patrons an opportunity to enjoy these elements when it stages Kaiso Komedy, as part of the WeBeat St James Live18 programme, at the St James Amphitheatre, Western Main Road tomorrow night, starting at 8 pm.

Headlining the cast is reigning Humourous Calypso Monarch Myron B (Myron Bruce). Other members are Trinidad Rio (Daniel Brown), Funny (Donric Williamson), Brown Boy (Knolly Brown), Kid Kalalloo (Julien Hunte), Oscar B (Oscar Benjamin), David Bereaux, and Spicy (Tammico Moore). Producer is Carl “Beaver” Henderson.

“Humour in Trinidad is a way of life. It is no joke,” said CIC committee member Angela Fox. “We are offering people a chance to ease the tension. Come out and free up a bit, even for a short while, from the stresses of daily life.”

Musical accompaniment will be provided by the aggregation Kelly Green & Harmony, while show host duty will be performed by Nikki Crosby.

Patrons are asked to walk with their drinks, as only chasers, non-alcoholic beverages, and finger foods will be on sale.

Admission is $150 per person, and tickets will be available at the door.

However, before tomorrow’s kaiso show, tonight, at eight, the CIC is hosting its PanJazz/Honoree’s Night, at the Amphitheatre. Tonight’s honoree is long-standing St James steel orchestra, T&TEC Power Stars. Patrons will also be treated to live performances from the National Steel Symphony Orchestra, The Codrington Pan Family, reigning National Panorama (Small) champion steelband Golden Hands Steel and Moore’s Music.

As is traditional, and welcome highlight of WeBeat St James Live, the week’s of activity will have its tumultuous climax on Saturday night with 4 am J’Ouvert celebrations and steelband and traditional mas parade in the evening, from 7 pm. (David Cuffy)