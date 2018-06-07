Keishea brings glamour to Fiesta Plaza

A high calibre performance is the only way to describe the one-hour performance by Keishea “Ms Glamorous” Stewart, backed by her band Calibre, for guests at Saturday Nights Live, held at Fiesta Plaza, MovieTowne, Port-of-Spain, on Saturday evening.

Calibre is a cross-over of R&B Soul and Soca band and consists of some of the finest musicians in the land, including Joey Rivers (guitar); Oslin Pompee (bass); Godwin Bowen (keyboards), and drummer Andrew Augustine. These seasoned and accomplished musicians have played with successful musical aggregations like Xtatik and Atlantik, and at the Kaiso House calypso tent, just to name a few.

The band’s debut performance to a full courtyard of patrons was a resounding success. Patrons were entertained and fully engaged, dancing, singing, laughing and flag waving during performances from their repertoire which ranged from songs like Roaring Lion’s Papa Chunks, Nadia Lafond’s Wanna Make Love To You and Camila Cabello’s Havana, but with a cross-over soca twist.|

Aimed at entertaining all ages, Calibre is available for bookings at [email protected].