Seeing Sound explores a fusion of the arts

Singer Danielle Williams’ upcoming concert, Seeing Sound, explores the fusion of digital art, music, film and dance in an interactive and immersive experience. The production will take place tomorrow and Sunday, at Grundlos Kollektiv, 11 Cipriani Boulevard, Port-of-Spain.

Williams said seeing sound, or cymatics, and hearing in colour, or chromesthesia, are two phenomena which she wishes to explore through this production. She explained: “Cymatics and chromesthesia have influenced everything from the song, projection and film selection, to lighting, sound design, and the art installations. What it would be like to see sound? And hear in colour? I don’t have chromesthesia but I do feel the mood of a piece of music in colour. For me it’s a question of energy. This program takes you on a journey through colour.”

Adding that the audience will be transported on a journey though light and sound, Williams said: “I hope that the audience will experience an intensely memorable, interesting and satisfying night out with friends or family.

“Seeing Sound is designed to allow the audience to explore, create, feel and be transported through a live show with breath-taking visuals and interactive art installations. The music spans many genres: pop, electronica, classical, popera and Caribbean sounds. We have integrated several art and science installations that allow the audience to create and explore seeing sound, so they are allowed to participate in the creation of the art and will in fact become part of the art itself. This will be an innovative one of a kind experience.”

She said she was inspired to create the exhibition after visiting the Wellcome Collection in Cental London. There she saw an exhibition on a mundane topic that left her awestruck. “What I saw was a work of genius,” said Williams. “An exhibit on Dirt!—of all things. They transformed such a banal subject into a transfixing discourse which used science, art, poetry, and philosophy to approximate to truth. I couldn’t ever look at anything ‘ordinary’ the same again.”

Williams said she wants to help create similar experiences here in Trinidad. She has been working towards the production for a year, but is only now ready to put it on following a catalysing event. Williams continued: “A visual artist that I was blessed enough to encounter passed away recently, and it really crystallised that tomorrow isn’t promised and that life is fragile. I may not be perfect, life certainly isn’t but we’re all here, alone together. I’d like to create and put out more art that’s congruent with who I am and can help inspire and encourage people. And the best time to do this is now.”

Williams said she chose to use underwater photography to advertise the event because of how closely it echoes the theme of the production. “When I think of the science of sound I think of waves, reflection and refraction. Working underwater allows us to capture some of that feeling. In fact, Swiss scientist Dr Hans Jenny coined the term Cymatics after the Greek κυματικά (kymatika) which means “matters pertaining to waves.

“In a metaphorical sense it also represents me ‘taking the plunge’ and launching my brand as a ‘singer scientist’ and my NGO the ‘ArtScience Foundation’.”

The event will feature the work of Clinical Media Group, Kats Imai, Kyle Richardson, Rodell Warner and Zayna McDonald.

The singer said she hopes the experience will inspire people to pause and reflect on their lives. “One of my favourite quotes is by Pablo Picasso which says, ‘Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life’.”

Tickets for Seeing Sound cost $200 and for more information, find Seeing Sound on Facebook, go to https://www.daniellekwilliams.com/tickets and call 785-9870, 685-8970, or 708-1849.