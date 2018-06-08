From the producers that brought you the hilarious The Boy Toy, Man Callaloo, What My Best Friend Did To Me and Hotel 21 now comes the world premiere of their latest production Naughty Minister’s...
Young pan players show appreciation to parents
It was a most enjoyable evening last Saturday when fans and members of Shell Invaders gathered at the Tragarete Road, Woodbrook panyard to enjoy the band’s Parents’ Appreciation Concert, under brilliant sunshine.
The event was held to recognise those members who fall into that category and other parents. Michael Dinchong, Managing Director of Shell Invaders Steel Orchestra, explained: “With both Mothers’ Day and Fathers’ Day being so close, we decided to highlight both on this special day.” He continued that the band and it’s management, together with sponsor Shell T&T, enjoy promoting these types of activities to keep the members united.
Said Dinchong: “As a matter of fact, this event was produced by our youth band, Shell Invaders Youth Steel Orchestra. It is an opportunity for them to show their skills while being guided by the band’s committee, giving them a certain degree of empowerment.”
The youth band serenaded their audience in both pan and song during the first half, with member, Rachel Noriega performing a solo act. Following the short intermission there was a performances by the senior band.
(David Wears)
