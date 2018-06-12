All that is We in Lopinot

The route to Lopinot Village takes you along winding roads bordered by towering bamboo arches and lush green mountain sides. This was the natural, undisturbed beauty and historical site for the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts’ Community Festival on June 3, dubbed “All that is We.” The event saw scores of families, neighbours, friends and children from the Lopinot and communities near and far come out to enjoy the day; and none would be disappointed. It was a day to bask in the sunshine, learn about the community’s rich history, tour the caves, enjoy the talent, taste the endless food, dance to the music and support our local craft artisans.

Exploring the grave site of Count Lopinot, the cocoa house and visiting the Lopinot Complex was part of the long list of things to do at the festival and historian Martin Gomez, provided rich details about the colourful history of the community and its cultural heritage. Simultaneously, while some patrons enjoyed the shade of the trees and others prepared their cook on their ring stove, the heat proved to be too much for some tiny mites who opted to refresh themselves in the cool Lopinot river water.

Students from the Community Education Skills (CES) training programme were on hand to showcase their handcrafted work, delicacies, cosmetology skills in make-up and skin care and the men were not to be outdone as they were on hand to demo their barbering skills. The youngest of the craft artisans being nine-year-old Kyra Solozano, who was very excited to display her handcrafted jewelry. At such an early age she has already developed a passion for jewelry making, a passion she got from her mother, herself a student of the Community Education Programme.

Gary Jupiter a former teacher was very elated to be part of the day’s festivities and commented, “we live in Arouca and there are some people who I have not seen in a long time but today, it was great to meet up with old neighbours and persons from the area to take in the festivities.” Community Festivals highlight the creativity, talent and cultural heritage of the communities across Trinidad and form part of the activities to commemorate Community Development Day, which is observed on July 5 every year. The Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts encourages persons to be part of the merriments as you learn about the beauty of Trinidad and its rich diversity; it is a chance to really know and understand, All that is We.

