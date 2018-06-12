Local producers talk shop at FilmTT event

Members of the local film community recently came together as the T&T Film Company (FilmTT) hosted its inaugural Producers’ Talk event at Grundlos Kollektiv, on Cipriani Boulevard, on June 4.

This event was the first of its kind for the film company, which facilitated three of the country’s producers in a discussion on their maiden feature films: Abigail Hadeed, producer of Play the Devil by Maria Govan (2016); Teneille Newallo, producer/writer of The Cutlass by Darisha Beresford (2016); and Emilie Upczak – director/producer, Moving Parts (2018).

FilmTT General Manager, Nneka Luke, explained that the Producers’ Talk was a forum for peers to gather and learn from each other’s experiences, in service of the overall progression of the film and audio-visual sector.

“It’s a challenge producing a film for the first time. Each of these films went through slightly different journeys to get to a place where each has an international sales agent, which is a big deal for films from our region,” she disclosed.

The interactive conversation focused on several key elements needed to produce an independent film, as well as each producer’s experience and approach to filmmaking.