Akuzuru presents her new art performance Opus

A kuzuru is “a performance trans-disciplinary artist from T&T,” whose practice has spanned more than 25 years, establishing her as a visionary whose provocative oeuvres have brought prestigious invitations from famous institutions such as the Perez Art Museum Miami, US and the Buchheim Museum in Munich, Germany. Her work will be exhibited on Father’s Day, Sunday, at 3 pm, at the Green Market, Santa Cruz.

Akuzuru’s Scrolls Between Spaces is described as “an immersive, expansive environmental experience in the valleys of Santa Cruz at the Green Market, a site of significant symbolic reference.”

Its bio continues, “Re-connecting the body-mind-scape to the ecosystem of marvellous meta-morphoses of invisible spaces, this performative experience will include installation components integral to its live rendering.

“The Scrolls, a continuum of the artist’s iconic ‘healing chambers’, aim to activate the inner self through an engagement of cosmic sound vibrations, ak-Tions and gestures within the monumental magnificence of nature’s bosom. The intent is to re-establish a deeper meaning of existence, thereby taking this discourse to a higher level of overstanding, with a renewed understanding of what it means to be human.

Thus, a truly transformative experience reconnecting with nature through art intervention.”

Akuzuru has produced, presented and become known for her experiential multi-genre works, including her many performances and large sculptural-installation Spatial Works which have been exhibited worldwide including the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, Asia and the United States.

Her evolution as an artist has seen a steady embrace of performance art and interdisciplinary practice, having engaged a very dynamic intersection in both the human and natural world, which catalysed her study of the science of movement and gesture, nuances of which are deeply felt in her works. Entry to the exhibition is scheduled for 3 pm, admission is $100, and the performance will commence promptly at 4 pm.

For more information and reservations, call 221-9116.