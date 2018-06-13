Starbucks T&T Barista heads to Costa Rica

Starbucks MovieTowne held the Barista Championships on Friday to select the best barista to represent T&T at regional competition in Costa Rica. Bradley Gras, from Starbucks Endeavour, Chaguanas branch, won the championship and will be representing our country in the Latin American Regional Barista Championship competition in Costa Rica on August 6–10. Starbucks T&T will participate for the first time in the Barista Championship within the Latin American region connecting over 2,000 partners.

“Honestly, I cannot believe it. I don’t know how to feel. I need time to process it. I want to perfect my craft,” said Bradley. Seven store level competitions were held last month to submit the best barista from each branch.

The final barista championship was held at the MovieTowne, Port-of-Spain branch for the opportunity to represent the country at regionals. Baristas were judged on their presentation, technical beverage routines and overall customer connections.

“The Starbucks Barista Championships brings out the best in baristas and they have worked incredibly hard to perfect their technical skill and customer connections,” said Human Resource, Learning & Development Partner, Nesha Malchan. “It is amazing to see baristas compete at store level and then refocus to support and develop their branch winner. Now we will see all baristas encouraging the country winner to represent T&T well in Costa Rica. This is team spirit.”

Bradley will now focus on winning in Costa Rica at the Starbucks Latin America Regional Barista Championships on August 6.