Alta Student Stories

In celebration of Alta’s 25th anniversary, Alta students around the country were asked to write about the impact the organisation has had on their lives. Since 1992, Alta has provided classes around the country for thousands of Trinidadians who struggle with reading and writing. Alta students enroll in the programme at many different levels of literacy and leave when they have accomplished their literacy goals. While it is difficult to manage work and family life alongside Alta classes, students continue to persevere and in all cases see changes in their lives after attending Alta classes.

In the coming weeks, Alta will share their pieces through this column. This week, two students from the Tranquility Government Secondary School venue share how Alta has impacted their lives.

Student Name: Dean

“I came to Alta Spelling Programme to improve my reading and spelling skills because I thought my academic skills were not good enough to suit my new job and life style. My expectation is to learn and improve and to build on my reading and spelling vocabulary. Since I came to Alta things are turning out exactly the way I wanted, I can see a lot of improvement in myself. I’m spelling words with a lot more confidence and reading more now. The experience is great, the teachers are warm, welcoming, patient, always willing to assist us with any difficulty.

The change in my life and my family life is tremendous; I can help my eight-year-old daughter with school work. I am feeling much better now. My plans for the future are much brighter.

Alta is doing a very good job. I appreciate it so much, good job to all the teachers and I want to say thanks to you all. My future plan is to take CXC Exam, learn two languages Spanish and French, Computer graphics, or even be an Alta teacher.”

Student Name: Tennille Millington

I am Tennille Millington. I am 37 years old and I came across Alta on the radio. I always wanted to better myself and this was the opportunity to do so. Going to Alta taught me to overcome my fears and also made me more confident in myself. That is what I expected.

My Alta class has turned out the way I wanted because I learned a lot from my teachers and the class is a good place to help you achieve much more. I am spelling better than before. I would like to tell anyone who is having problems to read to go to Alta. They will help you but you also have to help yourself. Alta has allowed me to relate to my friends and family in terms of speaking to them and writing business letters.

I feel a little better about myself because some things are better to do on my own. I can read some books better than before.

My plans have not changed because I still need to do more as an Alta student so I said to myself more practice is needed.

