Technology at its best

After partnering with the non-governmental organisation Restore a Sense of I Can (RSC), to implement a Digital Citizenship Programme for four secondary schools in February this year, the Digicel Foundation collaborated with the RSC to host the first National Tech Expo at the Chaguanas South Secondary School, on Friday, June 1.

The National Tech Expo exposed over 100 students and teachers from Chaguanas North, Chaguanas South and Palo Seco Secondary to alternative careers in the field of PC repairs, Digital Media, Robotics, GIS Mapping and Gaming.

The excited students were keen to visit the various booths being exhibited at the Tech Expo where they gained hands-on experience as they tried out many of the technology items on display. With internet safety being a paramount global concern, the students displayed a positive outlook on the use of technology and how it can have a great impact on their lives as well as others.

The Expo is just one of the components of the Digital Citizenship Programme which also includes development of tech clubs that allow students to get involved in all things IT. The programme also encourages philanthropy among the students, where refurbished personal computers are gifted to organisations in need.

Digicel Foundation has invested $110,000 to implement the Digital Citizenship Programme at Chaguanas South, Coryal Secondary in Trinidad and Roxborough Secondary and Mason Hall Secondary in Tobago.