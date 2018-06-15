Challenging local cocoa market

After 26 years in the cocoa business, Harryman “Clutch” Chattergoon has put his best foot forward and decided to tackle the local market with four products that add value to the locally grown beans.

Chattergoon made the bold move in late 2017 to offer to consumers two cocoa-based beverage mixtures, a ground and roasted organic coffee, and a 70 per cent dark chocolate bar.

He said these products are doing well at supermarkets in south and central Trinidad and he is hoping to enter into arrangements with supermarkets in the north and east of T&T.

His products are being sold under the Tabaquite Cocoa Fermentary label, a brand that he started building over two decades ago when he entered the industry. Chattergoon said the facility was opened 26 years ago to provide a service as a cocoa and coffee agent under the then Cocoa and Coffee Industry Board of T&T.

Beans for the fermentary are collected from catchment areas encompassing Tabaquite, Flanagin Town, Mamoral, Gran Couva, Brasso, Rio Claro in Central and from the southern peninsula at a cocoa depot in Cedros.

In 2002, Chattergoon was one of five individuals who was granted a fermentary license to purchase and process wet cocoa.

Chattergoon showed Guardian Media his fermenting operation where wet beans are fermented in cedar boxes that are covered with banana leaves and jute bags to develop the flavour.

The fermentary is also equipped with artificial dryers that can run all day to ensure that the beans are dried evenly and properly.

In doing so Chattergoon does not have to worry about having the proverbial cocoa in the sun since all drying takes place indoors. The beans for export are packed in jute bags and filled into shipping containers.

In 2015, Chattergoon started to export fine flavour cocoa to Germany, Switzerland and Holland. In that year his operations brought home two international cocoa awards for beans from the Tabaquite and Cedros areas.

Chattergoon has started to export beans to China and the United States. His total exports have crossed an annual figure of 120 tonnes.

Chattergoon said the chocolate bar is named after his son, 15-yearold son Jeevan, who did a chocolate making course eight months ago. Chatergoon said the family has since invested in new equipment to keep up with the demands of the market.

This includes a machine to produce 300 chocolate bars a day.

Chattergoon said Jeevan is very much involved in the business. He said: “Jeevan may be the youngest chocolatier in T&T. He has an interest, having grown up in the industry. We decided to invest in equipment to produce high quality 70 per cent dark chocolate bars.

These bars retail for around $20 which is quite affordable when compared to other similar brands. We want to give people value for their money and an excellent product.”

Chattergoon said the industry has a lot of scope for young people. He said “young people should seriously consider agriculture as a career choice and look at it from a wider economic perspective.”

Chattergoon said his next product would be cocoa nibs for use in cake making.