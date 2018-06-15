Juncture ends with talk shop

Artists Donna Tull and Tremayne Frauenfelder hosted the opening of their exhibition, Juncture, on May 11 at the Art Society of T&T, located at the corner of Jamaica Avenue and St Vincent Boulevard, Federation Park.

Tull’s work consisted of surface designs using paint on pottery, acrylics on canvas and stippling with pen which is the technique of using dots to create images.

She also used elements of typography, patterns and indigenous writing scripts in her work.

Frauenfelder displayed a variety of miniatures and dioramas on the evening. He used clay, cardboard, joint compound and gypsum mud to create the colonial style houses. Attending the exhibition were Community Development, Culture and the Arts Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, German ambassador Michael Holger and his wife Hilary, Lonsdale Saatchi & Saatchi chairman Ken Attale, Tull’s mother Leonora Tull and relatives of Freuenfelder.

The exhibition ended yesterday with an artist talk shop and reception at the Art Society of T&T.