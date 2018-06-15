Four men from Laventille have been sentenced to almost 84 years in prison for murdering an elderly neighbour during a home invasion in 2005.
You are here
Juncture ends with talk shop
Artists Donna Tull and Tremayne Frauenfelder hosted the opening of their exhibition, Juncture, on May 11 at the Art Society of T&T, located at the corner of Jamaica Avenue and St Vincent Boulevard, Federation Park.
Tull’s work consisted of surface designs using paint on pottery, acrylics on canvas and stippling with pen which is the technique of using dots to create images.
She also used elements of typography, patterns and indigenous writing scripts in her work.
Frauenfelder displayed a variety of miniatures and dioramas on the evening. He used clay, cardboard, joint compound and gypsum mud to create the colonial style houses. Attending the exhibition were Community Development, Culture and the Arts Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, German ambassador Michael Holger and his wife Hilary, Lonsdale Saatchi & Saatchi chairman Ken Attale, Tull’s mother Leonora Tull and relatives of Freuenfelder.
The exhibition ended yesterday with an artist talk shop and reception at the Art Society of T&T.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online