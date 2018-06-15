Sango Festival celebrates an important Iyalorisha

Egbe Onisin Eledumare held its annual Sango Festival at Salybia the end of last month featuring a celebration of the late Iyalorisha Dr Geraldine Molly Ayhe.

Egbe Onisin Eledumare is a traditional African spiritual organisation functional in T&T (Ile-Iere) since 1971. The organisation has consistently been one of the most progressive voices for Orisha and African traditions in T&T facilitating the adherence of major rituals and traditions that are relevant to the peoples of the local African diaspora.

The organisation has campaigned for the passage of the Orisha Marriage Act; held two major Orisha and African Traditions Conferences in T&T; staged the first Orisha carnival band and Queen of Carnival contestant. Its credentials also include many other events and interventions that have helped mainstream the information about and the practice of Orisha and traditional African ancestral sacred science in T&T.

Sango is regarded to be the deity in custodianship of lightning and storms but actually is the very deity of ‘Life Force’ itself and the Sango Festival is one of the major festivals on the Egbe’s annual Festival calendar.

Sango is the lord of the dance with Oranfe being a primordial deity related to volcanic properties as well as storm and elemental forces.

Each year the Festival celebrates life, environmental balance, social and spiritual equality and justice via the ethos of the Festival.