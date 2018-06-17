In our last article we started to discuss travel phobia in dogs and looked at the reasons why dogs may develop this fear.
Arima Rotary Club marks 40
Michael Bradshaw, past president of Arima Rotary Club says people in T&T should give back to their communities according to their wishes and abilities.
“We should go back because the need in our communities is real and it is growing,” he said.
He urged citizens to give back because “this widening gap—the gap between what is needed and what can be provided—threatens the most vulnerable among us.
And we should give back, because this gap threatens one of the most cherished values as Trinbagonians, the equality of opportunity.”
Bradshaw was speaking at Arima Rotary Club 40th Anniversary held at Tennis Court, Arima, last weekend.
He said apart from the Rotary Club of Arima’s dedication to service, Rotary has also been an important venue for sharing new ideas and initiatives, and a forum for building the necessary momentum for social and economic change.
Past presidents of the Arima Rotary Club were honoured for their service at the event, while members of Arima business community received certificate for their support over the years.
