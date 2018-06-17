Grande Hindu School students graduate

The 2018 graduating class of the Sangre Grande Hindu School has been advised by the principal Sharmain Maharaj to remain focused as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.

Maharaj, delivering an address at the school on June 8, told them they are going to be confronted by numerous and varied challenges, but reminded them to apply the positives that they have learnt.

She said today we live in an era of technology which is impacting significantly on their lives and which can be used to support their studies.

However, she said in today’s society especially among teenagers it is being abused.

Maharaj cautioned students to be wary about what they post on social media, it cannot be erased.

“Every word, every photo, every video can be assessed across the world.” She told them obscenities and negative postings can scar them.