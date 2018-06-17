Standing on a bridge, I was looking across the river Thames at the Houses of Parliament (gothic, statuesque over this city 900 years after it was built as a palace for Edward the Confessor) when...
You are here
Grande Hindu School students graduate
The 2018 graduating class of the Sangre Grande Hindu School has been advised by the principal Sharmain Maharaj to remain focused as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.
Maharaj, delivering an address at the school on June 8, told them they are going to be confronted by numerous and varied challenges, but reminded them to apply the positives that they have learnt.
She said today we live in an era of technology which is impacting significantly on their lives and which can be used to support their studies.
However, she said in today’s society especially among teenagers it is being abused.
Maharaj cautioned students to be wary about what they post on social media, it cannot be erased.
“Every word, every photo, every video can be assessed across the world.” She told them obscenities and negative postings can scar them.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online