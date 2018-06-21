Annual food fest at St Mary’s College on Saturday

Come Saturday, lovers of fine food and drink will head to St Mary’s College, uptown Port-of-Spain (entrance on Pembroke Street) for the annual food fest that has been staged for the past 19 years by the St Mary’s College Past Students Union.

This event, labelled Dining With The Saints, is the most popular of its type in T&T and features approximately 100 chefs, most of them past students of the college who come out to help raise funds for development projects at their alma mater.

In recent years, the Past Student’s Union has financed some major projects at the school, including the refurbishment and air-conditioning of the 155 years old Centenary Hall, establishment of a Foreign Language lab and the installation of a transformer to augment the supply of electricity to the school.

Within the next few days, a project to refurbish the aging Chemistry lab at the College will commence, using funds raised by the Past Students’ Union from previous fund-raising events, in particular, the All-Inclusive Fete With The Saints held each year during the Carnival season.

Apart from the regular chefs, some of whom sit on either side of our Parliament Chamber, some new faces will be in the line-up this year. Central Bank Governor, Dr Alvin Hilaire is expected to show a number of experienced chefs from Republic Bank (Nigel Baptiste, Derwin Howell et al) that he is the boss in more ways than one, although he is new to the event. Other debutants are Robin Cumberbatch, Hayden and Brent Sankar and Sanjeev Lalla. A guest appearance is being made by Joe Brown, the head chef at Jaffa Restaurant who is keeping the name of his dish under cover until Saturday.

The fare served up by these chefs includes sea-food, beef, pork, lamb, goat, duck and chicken, all done in a variety of styles that are sure to appeal to the palates of all.

Main sponsors of the event, among them, Grace Foods, Unilever, Hadco, Massy Stores, TGU, Prestige Holdings, Brydens, Carib, Blue Waters, Angostura, Rent-a-Amp and AMCO, will make their presence felt, with some of their products being on display or even available for sampling.

As usual, Dining With The Saints provides a complimentary premium bar, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, for the duration of the event. There will also be a wide variety of exquisite desserts, something for which this event is famous.

Top drawer entertainment will be provided by Raymond Ramnarine, of Dil-e-Nadan, National Panorama powerhouse, Hadco Phase II Steel Orchestra and ‘Resonate’, a recently-formed entity comprising crackshot pan players Johann Chuckaree and Dane Gulston, and joint 2018 Chutney Soca Monarch Neval Chatelal.

Secured parking and a shuttle service are available free of charge, at COPOS carpark on Pembroke Street between Duke and Park Streets; Scotiabank, corner Park and Pembroke Streets; Atlantic LNG carpark on Upper Pembroke Street; TSTT carpark corner New and St Vincent Streets; and, JD Sellier carpark on Upper Abercromby Street.

Tickets cost $375 per person and are available from the Past Students office, telephone 624-8468, and all members of the Management Committee.