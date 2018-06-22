More rules for Point Fortin J’Ouvert

Stricter rules for Point Fortin J’Ouvert bands will be in force for 2019. Bandleaders will be expected to display creativity without the use of oil, paint, grease or powder, according to John Springle, chairman of Point Fortin’s Dock of The Bay Sports and Cultural Club, organisers of the J’Ouvert parade for the annual Point Fortin Borough Celebrations.

Speaking at the prize-giving ceremony for bands, at the Borough Town Hall on Sunday June 10, Springle said his organisation wants to maintain the goodwill of the people of the southern borough. There were several complaints about buildings and vehicles being sprayed with paint. The organisers want to ensure vehicles and buildings are left untouched, and that on-lookers can enjoy the parade without getting soiled.

Springle added that the Borough Corporation has started requesting a contribution to help with post J’Ouvert cleaning up.

Springle also said the organisers were thinking about establishing a second judging point to lengthen the parade route. At present, the only judging point is located at the Atlantic Building on Adventure Road. This year 38 bands participated in the parade and 29 crossed the judging point.

Prizes were distributed to the top five bands. In first place was Mango Season by the band Country Bookie, and in second place was Puncheon Boys’ presentation of More Fire. Third place went to Wild Wild West by Good Girls, Bad Boys; fourth place was filled Just Illusion’s Showtime; and, in fifth place was Madi Gras by Radical Promotions.

The Ole Mas competition was won by John Paul for the presentation To Hell and Back.