Alta student stories

In celebration of Alta’s 25th anniversary, Alta students around the country were asked to write about the impact the organisation has had on their lives. Since 1992, Alta has provided classes around the country for thousands of Trinidadians who struggle with reading and writing.

Alta students enroll in the programme at many different levels of literacy and leave when they have accomplished their literacy goals.

While it is difficult to manage work and family life alongside Alta classes, students continue to persevere and in all cases see changes in their lives after attending Alta classes. In the coming weeks, Alta will share their pieces through this column. This week, three students from the Belmont venue share how Alta has impacted their lives.

Student name: Elicia

“I always wanted to have my own business but I do not have enough confidence to spell words properly. So Alta is a big step up in my life. I feel better coming to Alta to improve my reading, writing and speaking skills. Now I feel empowered to take part in any organisation and to speak in front of an audience.

I said this is my last chance. I was a bit ashamed but I have overcome it because I felt it was never too late to learn. It is a pity I did not get the help before but nothing happens before its time. I am not the only one struggling.

There are other students in the class trying to better themselves also. We can now take advantage of opportunities that might come our way in the future.”

Student name: Rondell

“I heard about Alta over and over on a radio in a car, while dropping off my son for his first day of preschool. It ran across my mind knowing that I can’t read or spell well. Studying how I played the fool in school and not taking interest in my work, I started to feel bad about myself.

I did nothing good with my life. I now have my king AKA my son and I am hoping that he does better in school. I did not have anyone to show interest in my school work, I intend to show that interest in my son’s school work.

I came to Alta to improve on my reading and spelling skills to help him.

I will love to do CXC English and UWI courses. You are never too old to improve yourself.”

Student name: Brian

“I didn’t finish school. During my attempt to read books or newspapers I had problems with words.

I wanted to improve my reading. When I heard about Alta classes that’s when I said to myself this is my chance. I signed up and since then I am able to sound and break up words.

This makes reading easier and fun. Now I can pick up those same books and read and understand. I feel better within myself and look PICTURE ALTA forward to completing Alta and signing up for CXC subjects.”

