Hadco Phase II performs on Sunday evening on the Avenue

As phase one of the pilot of the Live Music District (LMD) draws to an end, the T&T Music Company Limited (MusicTT) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry, in collaboration with the Port-of-Spain City Corporation, will host its third Live on the Avenue event. Live on the Avenue III will take place on Sunday, July 1, at Adam Smith Square, Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, from 4:30 pm.

Live on the Avenue III will close off phase one of the Live Music District with performances by Hadco Phase II Pan Groove and Nex Chapta.

The Live Music District, which launched in March 2018, has since provided local artistes with the opportunities to showcase their talent at various events and locations throughout the chosen phase one district, the City of Port-of-Spain. Registered artistes have performed in venues such as Radisson Hotel, Hilton Hotel, Smokey and Bunty, Kaiso Blues Café, Xperience Event Centre and the Avenue Pub House to name a few.

“The LMD Brand continues to grow in popularity as people recognise the possibilities that come with such an initiative,” says John Arnold, Chairman of MusicTT.

“Live music is a fundamental pillar of the music industry. The designation of creative, cultural and entertainment districts attracts visitors and therefore creates opportunities for jobs and revenue generation. The creation of a Live Music District is a key strategy which MusicTT undertook, through CreativeTT and the Ministry of Trade and Industry, in order to build and develop the local music industry and the country as a whole.”

The LMD brand has been associated with other local initiatives. The Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts has collaborated with the Live Music District to bring music to the public via the Live at Lunch series in Woodford Square and The Port-of-Spain City Corporation has also incorporated the Live Music District into its City Month celebrations via events such as Live at the Promenade, Live at the Gardens and Live at the Square.

The Live on the Avenue series is one of the most anticipated events under the Live Music District. The series incorporates live music performances by registered LMD artists and popular local steelpan bands; it not only showcases the talent of our home-grown artistes but, also, the national instrument.

Live on the Avenue premiered on Sunday, April 22, with performances by LMD artistes Sherisse Collymore, Chenko and Xone, and featured the 2018 National Panorama winner bpTT Renegades.

Live on the Avenue II followed on Sunday, June 10 and featured Desperadoes, CAL Skiffle and LMD artistes Full 100, Neisha Guy and Ms Renuka.

LMD’s phase two is scheduled to begin soon and will now include instrumentalists on the artist roster. Instrumentalists are encouraged to sign up online to be a part of the Live Music District.

To learn more about the Live Music District, or to sign up to the artiste roster, visit www.musictt.co.tt/LMD or follow MusicTT’s social media page: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @MusicofTT (Reporting by Peter Ray Blood)