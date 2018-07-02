Carlon Hughes banged in a second- half hat-trick as defending champion Guaya United got its first win in four matches to jumpstart its 2018 T&T Super League campaign by mauling San Fernando...
Theatre expert appointed to NCC board
Last Friday, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly presented a letter of appointment to Davlin Thomas, as Deputy Chairman of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) in a ceremony held at the Ministry’s head office.
Thomas, an Artistic Director, playwright and songwriter, has been involved in cultural productions for many years. He was the Artistic Director for Carifesta IX, as well as the presentation of El Cerro Del Aripo for Dimanche Gras 2010 and he also has first-hand experience in producing carnivals in Leeds in the United Kingdom and Amsterdam.
Minister Gadsby-Dolly congratulated Thomas on his appointment as NCC deputy chairman and noted that his experience will be an asset to the Carnival land scape.
The new Deputy Chairman sees his appointment to the board as an opportunity to be a positive influence in marketing of T&T’s Carnival. He said what he brings to the table is an understanding of how an epic production from the technical and theatrical perspective can benefit the country, region and world.
