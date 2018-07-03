Although annoyed, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi is giving the Law Association of T&T until Friday to submit its comments on proposed amendments to increase the number of judges to 69.
Nothing but the classics
Renaissance Productions Company (RPC) hosted its Nothing But The Classics in Praise & Worship concert, last Friday evening at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, and its turned out to be a successful venture.
Since its inception in the mid 80’s, RPC has been staging gospel theatrical productions annually. Driven by a consuming desire to effect change in the presentation of talents especially within the Christian genre, the company pioneered this level of performance within the Evangelical Church movement.
The evening’s presentation which featured dancing, gospel and instrumentals was enhanced by Trinidad-born, American virtuoso pianist, Llewellyn Peter who played a major role in arranging some of the classical pieces.
