The United States of America observes its 242nd year of Independence today and, to mark the auspicious occasion, chargé d’affaires John W McIntyre added an exotic touch to the celebrations when he...
Happy birthday, USA
The United States of America observes its 242nd year of Independence today and, to mark the auspicious occasion, chargé d’affaires John W McIntyre added an exotic touch to the celebrations when he hosted a Hawaiian themed reception at O2 Park, Chaguaramas on June 20.
On a night befitting the occasion, its live entertainment programme featured the Shara Sarab Dance Company doing Hula dancing with a dance-along for guests, Malick Folk Performers performing a well-received Limbo dance and the T&T Prison Band moving the crowd with a repertoire of Rock and Roll, R&R rhythms and popular calypsoes to keep the party swinging.
So, why is July 4 USA Independence some may ask? Well, celebrations take place on the fourth of July every year because it was on that date, in 1776, that Congress officially adopted the Declaration of Independence.
Beforehand, a motion for independence was put forward by Richard Henry Lee and was voted upon on July 1, 1776, when 12 of the 13 colonies voted in favour.
The official Declaration of Independence was then drafted by future president Thomas Jefferson.
