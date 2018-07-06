Dishaana promises to bring home Miss Sari title

Dishaana Sewdass of Princes Town, first runner-up at the 2017 Miss India T&T talent and beauty pageant, is representing our country at the Miss Sari International Pageant being held in Guadeloupe.

Pre-pageant activities commenced on Tuesday and tomorrow evening, Sewdass will compete against delegates from 19 other countries.

T&T has been part of the wonderful learning experience of Miss Sari International for the last eight years.

Every year the pageant gets bigger and better and T&T is always up to the challenge.

A T&T delegate won the coveted crown in 2012 and several have been runners-up.

Before her departure, Sewdass told principals of tthe Miss India T&T Organisation (MITT) this experience was an opportunity of a lifetime for young women like herself to represent their country as an ambassador.

She added that, based on all her hard work and training, she believed that this year she would bring home the crown.

All training and preparation for Sewdass was done by the Miss India T&T Organisation.

Also in Guadeloupe proudly flying the T&T flag with Sewdass and MITT officials is the T&T Dance Company.

A much acclaimed troupe, T&T Dance Company has been a cultural ambassador for T&T on many occasions.

Its dancers travelled to the Republic of China for an International Folk Festival, and have performed in Dubai and India at the Miss India Worldwide Competition.

T&T Dance Company is managed by Mahindra Rampersad and its lead dancer at present is Erica Caton.

Rampersad and Caton are of the firm belief that T&T music and dance is very unique, is world class and that local artistes have a lot to offer the world with our unique dance styles of calypso, Chutney and Chutney Soca.

Cultural icons, calypsonian The Mighty Sparrow and comedian Tommy Joseph have both seen the group perform and both have lauded the group for their impressive performances.

For young women interested in getting the same opportunity as Sewdass has, the Miss India T&T Organisation is commencing its screening sessions for the 2018 pageant very soon.

For more information about the MITT pageant call or whatsapp 757-7552, or follow the organisation on Facebook Miss India Trinidad and Tobago.