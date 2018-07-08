‘Big Red Trini’ says own up

So many things happen to disrupt emotional health and create sadness, anxiety, and stress. One of the most powerful coping mechanisms is gratitude, focusing even at the worst of times on those things that you can still be thankful for. “When we are appreciative, we are filled with a sense of well-being and swept up with a feeling of joy.” MJ Ryan.

“Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation of all abundance.” Eckhard Tolle.

Well-being encompasses all of our parts, not just the physical body. It is important to create balance by actively nurturing the whole person, body, mind, and spirit. Practice forgiveness, learn to love yourself but remain humble. Remember that your mind is the most powerful tool you have available to create the greatest version of your life and your highest level of health.

Roger Brumant, featured today, recognized the tremendous power of the mind for change and change took him to incredible weight loss and wellness. He is indeed proof that nothing is impossible.

“The difference between the impossible and the possible lies in a person’s determination.” Tommy Lesarda.

"The only thing greater than the power of the mind is the courage of the heart." John Nash. Judy Alcantara BA English Honours/Spanish CIAR Cert [Cooper's institute of Aerobic Research]

My name is Roger Brumant and I am one of the unit managers at Guardian Life of the Caribbean Limited located at 1 Woodbrook Place, St James. As long as I can remember, I have always been overweight. Coming from a humble beginning, we never had much, and I had to eat what was available, mostly bread and carbs. My mother and grandmother were never far from the kitchen, and I often heard them use the old phrase “better a man belly buss than good food go to waste,” so, whatever was placed on the table, I ate.

Although I was heavy, my mind played tricks on me when I looked in the mirror. It always told me that I wasn’t a big guy, so, I should enjoy eating. I ultimately moved up from size large to extra-large, then quickly up to five extra-large. I then had to import even larger sizes from outside of our country. When I looked in the mirror, I was still a ‘hottie.’ I nicknamed myself ‘Big Red Trini’ and in my eyes I had it going on. In my mind when I looked in the mirror I was not in too bad a shape, I was good to go.

However, one day, while looking in the mirror I caught sight of what I call “the ring of death.” It is a layer of fat under the neck of obese people. I thought to myself, “Lord Father!

I have the ring of death.” I still did not take stock of myself. Even when I broke a plastic chair that I sat on, in my eyes, I was still the “Big Red Trini”… a hottie…still in the game. “You have it,” I told myself, although I weighed 438 pounds. The mind is a powerful tool, it can make you believe things that may not actually exist, I continued in denial, a little exercise here and there, but made no serious attempt to change my lifestyle.

My turning point came when I went to Orlando, Florida, with my son. We were at Universal Studios going to ride the Hulk, a thrill roller coaster ride. My first issue was getting into the seat. It was a challenge at first, but I conquered it; then I had to buckle my seatbelt. I tried and tried, and no matter what I did, I could not buckle my belt. I looked at my son and what I saw in his face brought a stark reality home to me, he was disappointed. Sadness and disappointment on my son’s face was not something that I was prepared for and I had caused it. I was devastated! This was it. I had enough. How much more did my family miss out on because of my weight. At that moment, I quietly prayed to God, telling him what he already knew, I was not doing the right thing and needed a second chance to be a better example to my family. I needed to live a different lifestyle. Never give up Thus, on August of 2014 my journey began. I decided to let mind and body work together to achieve my goal of being physically and mentally healthy. As a logical man I asked myself, “How did I get here?”

I recognized the power of my mind.

The body responds to what the mind tells it to do. I began to gradually eat less, and enjoyed a final Christmas of indulgence.

On February 10,2015, my journey to weight loss and wellness began. I did some research to try to understand what was ahead of me and the challenges that I would face. I looked at am countless number of videos and television programmes on weight loss, what caused it and how to overcome the issues that caused the weight gain. The road has not been easy. There were many times where I stopped then started again. I shed many tears along the way as sometimes, frustration got the better of me.

However, I still had my goal and I was determined to achieve it. My mantra became, ‘it is not how you start, but where and how you finish.’ The major thing was to NEVER GIVE UP ON MYSELF and to remember that a journey begins with the first step. Taking the first step can assist in determining if you will succeed or fail at your goal.

Obesity is a disease and accepting that I suffered with this condition, was my first step in my weight loss journey. I followed a few steps in my weight loss journey.

STEP 1. I diagnosed my problem, I was overweight and made a plan of recovery.

STEP 2. I admitted to myself that I had to give up certain types of foods that I enjoyed and sought the help of my family in making this possible.

STEP 3. I created a support group—family, staff, friends. I had reached the emotional saturation point, my body was my prison and it was time to get out.

Take ownership of your problem As my journey to weight loss started, I realized that I needed divine intervention to get this done. Extraordinary things require extraordinary power, therefore I asked God for strength, wisdom, and determination.

At the start, the old bad eating habits tempted me, as I passed the familiar and beloved roti and doubles stops and had to dig deep to keep walking or driving and to not look back. It was not easy as those were my favourite foods.

The struggle was real, however, I persevered on my journey.

Today I weigh 215 pounds.

I train every day, I ride, do spin, aerobics, and take part in 5ks. I am currently learning the art of swimming.

I have been taking lessons and have been ably coached by Karen Araujo at the Flying Fish Swimming Club and getting tips from my son who is now a parttime instructor at the Eastern School of Life Saving.

These two people, along with XO MultiSport Club, and Peter Griffith, my personal trainer, have worked with me. This help has allowed me to successfully complete the recently concluded Rainbow Cup in Tobago in June this year.

When you take ownership of your problem, when you stop making excuses, then, and only then can change begin.

My journey continues and I want to share with those who want to follow my path, what I call the DOME Formula: D-Do accept that you have a problem.

O-Set your Objective. You need to be specific if it is to be healthy, continuous and long term. It must be a lifestyle change, not just about weight loss. M- Method. What exactly are you going to do? Work with a personal trainer or dietician for example?

E- Evaluate. Constantly take stock. Did I eat as I should have? Did I exercise? This will help you to be accountable.

Because I know that eating is often emotional, I define choice as the continuous overriding of the intuition to choose based on emotion.

Today I want to thank God for giving me a second chance along with Peter Griffith of Climarc Fitness and Nutrition Centre, my personal trainer who stuck with me throughout and is still here. I want to thank my wife and children, Judith, Isaiah, and Jodelle, whose support is invaluable. My team at Guardian Life and in particular Jeffrey Ward and Nicole Blake, who held on for me when I had to focus on losing the weight.

Thanks also to my WhatsApp support group, who always had an encouraging word for me.

To those who were not part of my core group but still gave support, thank you.