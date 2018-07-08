Princes Town celebrates new Rotary president, honours community leaders

The Rotary Club of Princes Town held its 25th Presidential Handover Ceremony on June 29 at the San Fernando District Scout Headquarters, on Lady Hailes Avenue. Outgoing President, Bashir Mohammed reviewed “a fantastic year,” focusing on the work of Rotary including assisting flood victims in the Williamsville, Barrackpore areas, providing medical outreach programmes, a peace rally to mark the observance of world peace day, planting over 150 trees at the Yolande Pompey Ground in commemoration of world environment day and awarding 12 scholarships to financially challenged tertiary students.

The ceremony was well attended by the Club’s Rotarians, partners in service, children of Rotary and fellow Rotarians from the Maraval, Port of Spain, San Juan, Penal, Pointe-a-Pierre and San Fernando South clubs who all shared in the continued celebrations of the Club’s silver anniversary.

Mohammed recognised individuals who made meaningful contributions during his year of presidency to the Club’s many successful DEANEendeavours and outreach programmes in the local community.

Recognition was given to Councillor Vashti Sookhoo for coordinating the Club’s first walking medical, Chairman of Princes Town Regional Corporation Gowrie Roopnarine for his support of the Club’s activities in Princes Town and planting of 150 trees, Shameed Rahim for his assistance with the Union community of Rio Claro, and Amelia Ayoung of St Stephen’s college for her support with the chartering of the Interact Club of St Stephen’s College.

The Club also inducted Rishi Ragoonath, senior photographer at Guardian Media Ltd., as an Honorary Rotarian of the Club, recognising his achievements through photography and his willingness to give back by volunteering his skills to different charitable organisations.

The Paul Harris Fellow award recognises individuals who demonstrate in their life and vocation a commitment to helping individuals in need and contribute, or who have contributions made in their name of USD$1,000 to The Rotary Foundation. This year awards were presented to Rishi Ramlogan, Andy Deonarine and Narisha Mohammed at the ceremony and Atlantic in absentia.

The mantle of leadership was passed to new President Crystal Ann Harper, a young and vibrant Attorney-at-Law of the law firm Hobsons, who holds both a Doctor of Jurisprudence and Legal Education Certificate. In her inspiring acceptance speech Incoming President Crystal Ann Harper focused on her plans to continue with the Club’s signature projects which are in tandem with Rotary International’s theme for 2018/2019 “Be The Inspiration.”

This rotary year, the Club aims to focus on membership development and public image with emphasis on increased social media coverage.

The celebration featured live entertainment by singer Chloe Bishop and violinist Nigel Marcano and was chaired by one of the Club’s chartered members, Jamir Ousman.

Rotary International has 1.2 million members worldwide and the Rotary Foundation has donated over 300 billion (US) dollars worldwide in its 100 years of existence to efforts in improving the lives of deserving persons in their local community.