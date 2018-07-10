Rampersad short story wins at Swiss Global contest

Munnie’s Multicultural Musical Masquerade, a children’s short story by heritage educator Dr Kris Rampersad has been adjudged a winner “for its wit and musical undertones” in the international Bubo Short Story Contest, Your World, Our Music.

The story was written for and is one of the favourite stories of her nephew, ace achiever in the national Secondary School Entrance Assessments (SEA), Saiesh Rampersad since an infant, Dr Rampersad said.

She explained that Saiesh has been an avid story lover and reader from his earliest years and demanded she write stories for him. Saiesh tabled a perfect score of 100 per cent in the SEA which results were announced last week.

Apart from literary and cultural advocacy, Dr Rampersad has been writing stories for Saiesh since he was a toddler, and is engaged in writings and other interactive stimulating actions aimed at enhancing the knowledge sector, revising approaches to formal education including the SEA system, enticing children and youth into reading and creative activity as well as elderly appreciation, understanding culture and heritage.

She received notice of her win in the Bubo Short Story Contest: Your World, Our Music, last month, from Bubo Technologies, a Swiss-based organisation of reading enthusiasts who “believe in the power of music to tell stories, with first-of-its-kind technology to bring e-books and music together to make reading a more immersive and personal experience.”

The congratulatory note to Dr Rampersad stated: “At Bubo Technologies, we are glad to inform you that ‘Munnie’s Multicultural Musical Masquerade’ is one of the winners of our short story contest. We loved the wit and musical undertones of your text and we cannot wait to start working on its publication.

“We received hundreds of entries from all over the world that we needed to analyse from both a literary and musical perspective while working on our technology...and we are happy to have read some amazing stories like yours.”

Said Dr Rampersad: “The Munnie story is part of several substantive fiction and nonfiction works—yet unpublished because of resource limitations— that have been shelved with my many undertakings, including tirelessly trying to expand global access to literary and cultural spaces over the years.

“I am now hoping to release these and am reaching out for partnerships for the volume of material that include solid and insightful research, writings and multimedia videos aimed at engaging interests in culturallysound and relevant material with which both children and adults can identify ranging in global to local interests.

“I saw the Bubo contest and felt, as with LiTTscapes, it would fit my goals to adapt traditional story forms to make them more accessible through new technologies and into modern interactive formats with other creative expressions.

“But we are guarded that the IP and its added values are maximised for the local sector.

“Like, Saiesh on hearing about his SEA perfect scores, I was ‘elated’ to hear of winning the Bubo contest. This also coincides with my vision to make literature more attractive and accessible along with our ongoing interactive activities as LiTTours and LiTTributes that are customised to any occasion or celebration of families, groups and corporations by request.

“I believe this is important to redirect the negative energies of our crime-ridden society to one that reaches for more lofty achievements, like Saiesh’s.”

Saiesh identified Munnie, about a Carnival Butterfly written by “Auntie Krissy Wissy” as one of his favourite stories when he introduced Dr Rampersad at the launch of LiTTscapes—Landscapes of Fiction that took place at White Hall as part of the national jubilee anniversary of Independence. Then only five years old, Saiesh read three pages of rib-tickling anecdotes entitled My Aunty Krissy.

He cheekily told of how his aunty took him for his first library card, and of how he could not find good local story books, teasing the audience about his reading prowess.

“Auntie took me to the library in Port-of-Spain for the first time,” said Saiesh as a younger child in 2012. “I was only three years old and could not read then. Auntie promised to write stories for me that will make sense. Now she writes stories for me about Munnie, a Carnival butterfly. She writes about the birds of Phagwa, and the flags of Hosay. I am now a big boy, five years old, and I could read, ent?

“I told my auntie she should make a book with the stories to share with my friends.

“She is writing some special stories for me about all the places she visits to share with my friends…One day I will write stories too. One day I will write a book, like my auntie, and she will be here telling you all about how she helped me learn to read and write,” Saiesh said at the launch of LiTTscapes.

Fast forward to 2018, Dr Rampersad said on the weekend: “Saiesh is, of course, very happy.

In addition to having a Math brain, he has always been very good in creative writing. He is really an allrounder and wants to be a doctor.

“Saiesh was naturally born with talent. Through the years, I have always tried to develop these gifts. My brother, Ramchand, and his wife Radha always read to him from a very early age.

“At the moment, because he has always been a shy child, he is familiarising himself with being thrust into the spotlight.

“Saiesh also plays the piano and tabla, did karate until he suffered an injury to his shoulder and is spiritually grounded as he is also very active in the temple.

He really is well rounded.”

n For more visit Kris Rampersad and find LiTTscapes on social media or email [email protected]. com and ask about LiTTours and LiTTRbiutes customised to the needs of your interests, organisations or industry.

—Reporting by PETER RAY BLOOD [email protected]