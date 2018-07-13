Awards for young achievers in academics

The youth of Belmont were celebrated last week when Belmont Is We (BIW) held its inaugural Halls of Academia Awards at St Margaret’s Parish Hall, located on Belmont Circular Road. The event was to congratulate the community’s top scoring SEA students.

The seven students honoured, representing seven schools, were Menelek Ferreira (Belmont Boys’ RC); Cherelle Hazelwood (Belmont Girls’ RC); Kelis Boucaud (Belmont Government Primary); Ayaisha Gibbs (Melville Memorial Girls); Nathan Pierre (Port-of-Spain SDA); Josimar Belgrave (St Margaret’s Boys); and, Taniya Hinds (St Therese Preparatory).

Arriving guests were greeted to pan music by St Margaret’s Youth Orchestra, an aggregation that has won the Junior National Panorama Competition on five consecutive occasions. Serving as the evening’s hostess was Arveon Prout and attendees were welcomed by BIW vice-chairman John Harper. Opening prayers were said by St Margaret’s Anglican priest Canon Ronald Branche.

This awards function was a milestone moment for the entire Belmont community, one rich with national heroes and exemplars in all fields of endeavour.

Among the prominent “Belmontonians” in attendance were Justice Charmaine Pemberton, Industrial Court Judge Gregory Rousseau, John Harper, Dr Godfrey St Bernard, former national footballer Marlon Morris and BIW chairman Gerald De Leon.

Also present was US-based Donna George, whose mother Mavis Lewis George, has a scholarship award named after. Finalists for the Mavis Lewis George Memorial Scholarship were Calista Alleyne and Amanda Julien, both of St Francois Girls’ College. Julien was the eventual recipient of the scholarship.

Candidates for Monday’s local elections, Liana Babb-Gonzales (UNC) and Felicia Holder (PEP), also took time off their campaigning to attend. Absent was PNM candidate Nicole Young.

Former H2O Phlo vocalist Jason “Fridge” Seecharan, also a son of Belmont, rendered two songs during the programme and St Bernard delivered the evening’s keynote speech.

MORE INFO

Belmont Is We began as an online social media page comprising Belmont expatriates, reminiscing about the old times and old experience in Belmont. The group became a certified NGO in September 2017, with mission statement to create programmes to facilitate growth in the community. The group is particularly focussed on motivating and inspiring the youth, and assisting single mothers.

BELMONT IS WE COMMITTEE

Gerald De Leon (chairman)

John Harper (vice-chairman)

Carissa Rampersad (treasurer)

Mario Montano (financial director)

Erlyn Branche-Nelson (secretary)

Amryl Lovelace (marketing)

Lindy-Ann George (marketing, USA)

Donna George (marketing, USA