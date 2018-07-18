The results of Monday’s by-election should not be one to celebrate for either the United National Congress (UNC) or People’s National Movement (PNM).
Celebrating success at Charford Court
In recognition of the achievement of 2018 SEA students, come Saturday, July 28, Charford Court Community Association is hosting an awards ceremony to assist eight successful children with back to school supplies.
The function begins at 3 pm at Charford Court, Charlotte Street but it will not be just about rewarding young academics as its programme also includes live performances by some popular performers.
Billed to perform are calypsonians All Rounder, Bro Mudada and Bunny Bynoe, Massy Trinidad All Stars young pannist Daniel Gulston, Single Pan steelbands Sapophonics and Gonzales Sheikers, Marlcol Boisie, Rance Johnson and the Gonzales Community Council Dance Group.
Keeping the fun evening stitched together is number one Belmont disc jockey DJ Cutting Crew.
More info
CHARFORD COURT COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION AWARDEES:
Landon Smith—
Trinity College
Gibril Graves—
Fatima College
Avionne Dalisia-Moore and
Nathania Peters—
Bishop Anstey High School
Tahlia Crawford—
South East Port-of-Spain
Haleema Cupid, Mark Carrabayo,
and Jadon Collis—
Morvant and Tranquillity
Secondary Schools and St Mary’s
College, respectively.
