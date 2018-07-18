Motivating Mayaro students to succeed

Primary and secondary school students from across Mayaro have been stimulated to succeed in life as part of an ongoing series of motivational and support lectures sponsored by bpTT

Targeting all seven schools in the Mayaro district, the programme entitled Achieving Success in Life is facilitated by motivational speaker Dexter Simon. Simon is an architect and is well known in his capacity as an international bodybuilder, having won among other accolades, a gold medal in the Men’s Physique Masters Division of the Arnold Classic in Barcelona Spain in 2017.

As Simon explained: “I want to be an agent who brings a difference in the lives of young people. Through this motivational series, I am equipping them with tools to become better overall individuals. I am also inspiring them to dream big dreams and then work hard to make them become reality. The response from the students is overwhelming and I really have to thank bpTT for believing in and supporting my vision.”

Using the closing weeks of the last school term as an introduction to students and staff of various schools, Simon will have frequent meetings with students following the opening of the new academic year in September. He will also liaise with teachers toward helping students who are facing challenges such as discipline or academics.

Explaining the vision behind this initiative was bpTT, corporate responsibility manager Ronda Francis said: “We have invested in a number of youth and education initiatives in Mayaro spanning pre-school to post-graduate studies. However, with the social and associated problems such as discipline we are seeing today, we felt that motivating students to succeed is a critical factor in their overall development.

“We are using motivation to energise, direct and sustain positive behaviour and also encourage students to set goals and achieve them through persistence and focused activity.

“At bpTT, we fell that investing in young people to enhance them as students and citizens is laying the foundations for the future of our nation.”

The motivational sessions will focus on key objectives such as managing a more productive and purposeful day and life, setting goals, being positive through hard work, sacrifice and self-belief, valuing and respecting themselves and others and instilling a general sense of empowerment and ability to accomplish any task or goal.

Following the introductory session at Ortoire RC Primary School, eight-year old Dylon Mohammed was already inspired to achieve.

He said: “Mr Simon is really fun and interesting. He worked hard to achieve so many things in his life and if we do the same we can succeed with our dreams as well.

“He showed us how discipline can make our lives better and the way he believes in us makes me feel very special. I got three medals in zonal sports and I feel that if I work hard and have discipline, I can be the number one runner in the world and inspire young people like me.”

While at Ortoire RC, Simon also facilitated a session with the graduating Standard Five students, giving them advice at this juncture of transition from primary to secondary level.