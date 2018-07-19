Calypsoes to the max

The question—what really is leadership Ms Blood—was posed by a group of 15-25-year-olds.

My response: there is leadership and leadership of excellence…there’s a difference.

Touching on what they believe caused them to make choices that didn’t serve well, they lay blame on “the nation’s leadership,” “following’ friends,” and a range of other beaten issues.

Loving to listen to diverse genres of music, calypso wasn’t one.

“Ms Blood, calypso is for serious people and nerds.

“It ent have no set ah money boy.”

I smiled and asked if they seriously want to learn the cold facts about leadership, and of excellence, how it can make life reputable, and if they believe calypso is a powerful educational tool to help.

Advising that we must first learn of leader and leadership, affirmative nods gave way to deeper discussions.

Calypsoes referred to were: Changes, sung by youth and first-time National Calypso Monarch, 2018’s Helon Francis, National Unity, by undisputed chief monarch, Dr Hollis “Chalkdust” Liverpool and Education a Must, by Calypso King of the World, Dr Slinger Francisco, “Mighty Sparrow.”

With all three eloquently-penned, National Unity, eulogising the late President Maxwell Richards, asserts that leaders of yesteryear had sense, Changes, beseeches the nation to change, and Education…, edifies on the benefits of being educated and the drawbacks of not being.

What is a leader, and leadership? In its simplest form: a leader is a person—the ethos —that gets others to do, while leadership is the ‘thing’ which the leader uses.

The outcome can be good or bad, and signalises the quality of the leader and leadership, but with excellence at the fore or core, immorality is never close-by.

In National Unity, reference is also drawn to the late president in his time of leadership, having encountered “the good, the bad, the ugly and the horrible.”

The youths learned that these are all experiences in the path of a leader when trying to drive leadership, but again, when excellence is at the fore or core, morality triumphs immorality.

The youths bellowed, “Buh miss, you doh see like everything going wrong?”

In response, I referenced a particular editorial captioned “Government must do more to restore peace of mind,” cited in a July 6, 2018 local newspaper.

Ideal for explaining leader and leadership of excellence, two questions were posed relating to if the statement is fair, and who should truly create peace of mind.

Uncertainty met the first but, after lengthy deliberation to the second, was “we.”

I told them “yes” self is responsible for ensuring peace, by firstly, mastering our personal leadership-of-excellence abilities.

Each individual is a leader in his/her own right, and displays leadership skills, but to what quality is the concern.

Everyone is automatically taught from childhood how to lead, ultimately being equipped with leadership abilities, whether intrinsically or extrinsically, which are strengthened as we age and evolve.

Learning that a leader could be a follower also, and vice-versa, mystified the group.

To lead self to follow good and, encourage others to learn and do better things and do things better, are what is meant by leaders with sense and leadership of excellence.

If we are following or are leading, our leadership capabilities must indicate to us if what’s being done is good or bad.

This is what the Mighty Sparrow means by “knowledge is the key to success, and “education is the foundation.”

Francis asks: “Who set the standards in my T&T?”

“I find it’s so strange the way we arrange, still, this nation don’t know how to change,” alluding to not changing people but instead, changing what is being taught.

Ideally, it’s up to you and me, at all echelons, to improve our self, master the art of leadership of excellence this, to create peace.

And as the three icons vocalised, “Don’t cry!” “Don’t allow idle companion to lead you astray, you will get burnt.”

Let’s “change the change as “real change start with you”—self.