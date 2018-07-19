A night of superb music Under the Trees

Patrons who attended Ramajay, the 2nd Edition, last Saturday evening are clamouring for a repeat, so good was the production.

Held Under the Trees at The Normandie in St Ann’s, the show began with opening remarks by former National Calypso Monarch Willard “Relator” Harris.

He performed the classic Matilda as a crowdwarmer and Skye Harper rendered the National Anthem to get proceedings rolling to an audience which seemed to be chomping at the bit for a night of excellent music. They were not to be disappointed.

Relator introduced reigning Extempore Monarch The IncredibleMyron B (Myron Bruce) who performed a lively set.

Former Extempore Monarch Winston “Gypsy” Peters, seated in the audience, was baited by Myron B to come on stage for a “shoot out,” much to the enjoyment of patrons.

Also raising the bar were crackshot pannist Natasha Joseph and former Charlie’s Roots songstress Juliet Robin who performed Lord Kitchener’s Pan In A Minor.

After a 15-minute intermission, it was the turn of veteran Caribbean Kaiso Jazz icon Clive “Zanda” Alexander to mesmerise the audience.

Rounding off the night were Northern Illinois University professor, Nutrien Silver Stars arranger Professor Liam Teague, joined by Michael Low Chu Tung and elan parle, featuring saxophonist Tony Paul.

Aside from the performances the other aspect of Ramajay patrons were in praise of was the beautiful stage set done by David Dyer Production’s Q Life, in collaboration with The Normandie.