Bro Valentino soars high at 77

I am placed in a zone every time I attend a Brother Valentino (Anthony Emerold Phillip) performance and this has been happening for almost half a century. Emotions were about the same, though somewhat more poignant, when I attended Valentino at 77, held at Kaiso Blues Cafe, on Woodford Street, Newtown, last Saturday.

Celebrating his three-score and ten plus seven birthday, the People’s Calypsonian was joined in performance by his children, all displaying proof of that old adage, “de fruit doh fall from de tree.”

Valentino’s other half, Peggy Castanada, relatives and friends in calypso Shortpants, Gary Cordner and Roderick “Chucky” Gordon, were in attendance as well. The night was quite reminiscent, not unlike the feeling of family I used to get back in the 70s when Valentino would perform at the Belle Smythe Street residence of Rosie and Boboy Adams in Woodbrook on a Sunday evening, at NJAC’s Black Traditions in Art concerts. Back then, Vallie would regale us faithful, seated on crocus bags on the floor, to classics like Life is a Stage, Trinidad is Nice and Barking Dogs.

Saturday also made me remember 1979, when Valentino and Black Stalin staged Blood Brothers at Queen’s Hall, a show produced by the late Astor Johnson and at which I had the unforgettable honour of having my poetry dramatised by the late Errol “Stork” St Hill. Admission to that, then deemed exorbitant, was $4. Back then, fellow calypsonian Funny prophetically told Valentino, “boy, one day people will be paying a hundred dollars to hear you sing calypso.” Saturday’s admission to Kaiso Blues Cafe was $100 The loud voice of cartoonist Keith “Culture Man” Anderson awakened me from my nostalgia on Saturday though, just in time to take in Valentino’s son Jasane introduce the evening’s first act, his brother Joel, a vocalist as well as a competent keyboardist.

Valentino’s daughter Jiselle was late in arriving but son Ade and daughter Jandell were present, up front and centre, seemingly basking with pride of their celebrated father.

After Joel, Noel “Informer” James performed a mix of calypso and comedy, an act which whetted the audience’s appetite for Valentino’s eagerly awaited appearance.

Valentino opened with Glory Days, a ditty from the 80s, one with a distinctly different rhyme and metre from many of his well known acidic political and social commentaries. He followed with his 1975 Dis Place Nice and Kaiso in Trouble.

Next up, Valentino sang what I consider to be one of his best compositions, Pan From the West. This song I rank alongside another of his gems, Where Calypso Reach.

Birds that fly high, a song that most of today’s politicians and corporate jefes would do well to consider, preceded Valentino’s biggest hit Life is a Stage, first recorded 47 years ago.

At the ripe age of 77, patrons seemed to understand that Valentino couldn’t occupy the stage for much longer so he rounded off his contribution with his 1979 classic Stay Up Zimbabwe.

Bringing the curtain down on Valentino at 77 was his long time calypso brother Soft Touch.

Valentino was backed by Joel on keyboards, guitarist Keston Agard and drummer Kester Benjamin. During the programme, Anderson also gifted Valentino with a portrait he drew of the iconic calypsonian.