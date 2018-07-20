Island Hikers’ annual Paria Bay campout this weekend

During the summer vacation, an exciting destination for a family campout is at Paria Bay. For those not wishing to hike, the boat is available, and secure overnight parking is available at Marianne Beach Resort.

Today’s assembly point is at the Blanchisseuse Fishing Depot, at 1 pm and interested people should contact Jamal at 761-1889.

Tomorrow’s assembly is at the same venue at 9 am and to make the jaunt contact Mario at 749-2956.

All campers are allowed two-three bags; a tent, sleeping bag and personal backpack. Campers must bring their belongings labeled in garbage bags to the boat jetty for loading.

Paria Bay is the perfect place to unwind, forget ones busy schedule and enjoy nature to the fullest. The scenic coastline and the refreshing Caribbean breeze provide the perfect ambiance to relax and rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit. The childhood memories to camp in the wilderness, sleep in a tent and admire the twinkling stars are everlasting. It is a time to be carefree just to sit on the sand, unconcern about time and blown away by the picturesque seascape. A time to reflect on the real meaning of life and how perfect a world we live.

Paria Bay has a little of everything, and apart from its fascinating beach and magnificent waterfall, there is the river mouth with its tranquilising waters. Another attraction is the giant leatherback turtles that frequent the beach at night and during the peak season from May to July over 30 come ashore to nest.

During the months of July and September another spectacle is to see the hatchling emerge from the sand.

On the western end of the beach, sea erosion formed a magnificently carved arch, which has a protruding fragment in its middle. Its grand appearance gives it the name Cathedral Rock, and because of its elegant grandeur, it is a lovely spot to take pictures. A nearby stream provides clean water for cooking and local fishermen supply freshly caught fish to campers.

A boat provides transportation of personal items and camping equipment to Paria Bay. To get to the beach campers have to walk the two-hour journey from the Blanchisseuse, Spring Bridge. Along the way, a place of interest is Turtle Rock where one can enjoy the spectacular coastal scenery.

Suggested Items for the camp-out: are a tent, sleeping bag, life jacket, medication, repellent, flashlight, extra change of clothing and footwear, cup, plate, knife, fork, garbage bag and a pen knife.

Suggested food items to bring along are Vienna sausages, sandwiches, tuna, sardines, baked potato, trail snacks, fruit juices, peanut butter, biscuits, boiled eggs, cooked chicken, milk, coffee or tea bags, drinking water.

Please note: dinner and breakfast supplied only tomorrow night and Sunday morning. However, campers are required to bring personal food items and eating utensils (cup, plate, knife, and fork not supplied).

Meals not provided today, so bring your own.