See We Music pleases at Kaiso Blues Cafe

It was a family affair at Kaiso Blues Cafe in Newtown on July 8 as Easy Listening Promotions presented Ménagerie—Si, Oui Music, or, in local parlance See We Music, a play on French, Spanish and English influences in the musical arts.

The band Ménagerie features the musical talents of the Gabriel family comprising of vocalists Amirah Gabriel, Tharā Gabriel, Ayanna Gabriel, and Asha Gabriel-Lewis, as well as drummer Lenville Gabriel.

Bound both by family ties and friendship, the band also enjoys the accompaniment of Samuel Peter (guitar), Mark Peter (keyboard), and, bassist Kent Diaz.

The family band performed to a full venue of patrons of varying ages who followed the band on their musical journey through contemporary styled music like Ray Baretto’s Afro-Cuban Jazz version of the 1934’s song Summertime to present day gems such as Mark Anthony’s Vivir Mi Vida and No Te Pido Flores by Fanny Lu.

But it was when they turned on the Urban Swagger personas during the performance of their adapted piece Video by India Arie, that the uniqueness defining each vocalist’s individual style stood out; A truly refined display of how naturally their sounds coalesce and harmonise.

As they stated during an interlude, “One Bob Marley isn’t enough,” so a medley comprising of hits from the renowned Jamaican reggae icon’s Nine Mile album such as No Woman No Cry, Could You Be Loved and I Wanna Love You amongst others, were delivered.

During a 15-minute break, Lenville engaged patrons in a fun trivia game where he explained historical moments in the development of various instruments, their places of origin and the local rhythmic patterns/arrangements that define a genre.

Special tributes and recognition were also given to local artistes. Andre Tanker’s Sayamanda was performed in his honour. Calypso icons David Rudder and Carl Jacobs were also recognised as patrons were thrilled with a medley of extracts from Bahia Girl and Trini to De Bone.

The young blended voices backed by the expertise of the band’s instrumentalists made the evening quite a truly remarkable and enjoyable experience.

• For bookings of the band Ménagerie featuring the Gabriel family and friends, contact Easy Listening Promotions at [email protected]