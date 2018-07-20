Soca Brainwash soars beyond Toronto’s expectations

Against all odds, internationally renowned DJ Private Ryan—along with his diligent team—executed a truly successful and memorable first-time staging of the famed Soca Brainwash fete series in Toronto.

Appropriately titled Soca Brainwash in the 6ix, the Soca Picnic, the event that was originally set to take place at Toronto’s Bandshell Park, had to be relocated to the Woodbine Mall parking lot on Rexdale Boulevard due to unforeseen circumstances.

With only a couple of days of turnaround time to relocate, transform a new location and execute, the team pulled out of all the stops to recreate the unique essence of the famous fete for its first edition in Canada’s most exciting city and did so in fine style.

Despite the venue change, doubts and criticisms, Soca Brainwash in the 6ix was not only a well- organised event but also a well-attended event with patrons coming from all parts of the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Montreal and even various US states.

Upon entry attendees were greeted with a spacious, festive, superbly decorated ambiance complete with plants, trees, grassy areas, park benches and balloons (to complement the picnic theme) and were given signature Soca Brainwash branded mugs.

The event’s décor created a true Caribbean festival atmosphere and was strategically and effectively arranged in order to provide patrons with shade from the sun while they enjoyed the sweet beats of soca, dancehall and reggae music.

In keeping with the standards of the DJ Private Ryan party brand, the day fete featured well stocked bars around the venue which boasted a plethora of premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink offerings.

Although not advertised, the drinks-inclusive affair offered its local and foreign-based feters a mix of complimentary food items which included BBQ & jerk chicken, rice and peas, coleslaw, doubles, waffles and Canadian poutine.

Much like all other editions held in the Caribbean region and US, Soca Brainwash in the 6ix presented an all-star cast of energetic DJs and MCs which represented the local, regional and diaspora markets.

These included favourites such as Barrie Hype, Ryan Sayeed, Tony X, Jester, Young Chow, and of course DJ Private Ryan himself.

Soca Brainwash was well received by those attending for the first time and by those hoping to recapture the vibes of previous Carnivals.

Up next on the Soca Brainwash global tour is the event Soca Brainwash is Cooler in Bim for Barbados’ Cropover next month. Keep informed on upcoming events by following www.instagram.com/djprivateryan/