Three Sisters After Chekhov comes to Napa

This weekend re-live T&T’s pre-Independence era with the hit production Three Sisters After Chekhov at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa), Port-of-Spain today and tomorrow at 7.30 pm.

Anton Chekhov’s Three Sisters chronicles the decline of the upper class Prozorov family in Russia during the 1900s, and Trinidadian award-winning playwright Mustapha Matura reinvents this plot in a Caribbean context. Matura has won numerous awards including the George Devine award and the Evening Standard Award for Most Promising Playwright.

Set in colonial Trinidad in the 1940s, the production explores the historical and social issues associated with this era interwoven with an element of masquerade.

It features three sisters living a privileged life in Port-of-Spain with their nalve brother and his domineering wife.

This funny, exciting and captivating play will leave the audience breathless with its many surprises, striking designs and riveting storytelling directed by Belinda Barnes and featuring a talented cast comprising of Chanel Glasgow, Patti Ann-Ali, Breige Wilson, Shivonne Church-Isaacs, Syntyche Bishop, Cherysh Latouche, Marvin Dowridge, Adam Pascall, Fabrice Barker, Nicholas Subero, Joseph Quesnel and Kearn Samuel.

According to Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly: "This production which is hosted by the Ministry and staged by the National Theatre Arts Company of T&T (NTAC), will provide an enriching experience for communities and is a continuation of a sustained programme of work by the Theatre Company aimed at the promotion, preservation and exploration of our theatrical heritage.”

Admission for Three Sisters After Chekhov is free but ticketed. Distribution of tickets was held daily at the Napa Box Office in Port-of-Spain since Monday, from 11 am to 6 pm. For more information call 271-2895; 271-2894; 225-4023.