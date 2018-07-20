WE Day in T&T

Last month, RBC Royal Bank and WE brought one of the world’s largest youth empowerment celebration, WE Day Community, to T&T. This is the second time WE Day has been held in Port-of-Spain.

The event attracted more than 1,100 students from across the country and was co-hosted by Ally Brooke from the multiple international award-winning band Fifth Harmony, and Lonnie Chavis, an actor currently starring on the Emmy Award-winning television series This Is Us. Musical performances were given by Karl Wolf, David Rudder, and Marge Blackman.

“WE Day Community is a celebration of young people recognised for completing local and global actions as part of a year-long service learning programme that impact their lives, their communities, and the world,” said Gretchen Camacho-Mohammed, Managing Director, Trinidad and Tobago, RBC.

“RBC is a proud supporter of this vision. Through our partnership with WE, where over 200 schools are members of the WE Schools programme, and programmes like RBC Future Launch, we firmly believe in the potential that youth have to make a difference, change the world and be successful.”

As part of the celebration, several outstanding students were awarded with a trip to Canada to attend the world’s largest WE Day Event on September 20 in Toronto.

In addition, Gasparillo Secondary School student Destiny Prescott won a ME to WE trip. With this, she will be able to put her leadership into action on a volunteer-oriented trip to Ecuador.

In the past, the event in Toronto has drawn leading international figures such as former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

The event also has featured inspiring performances from stars like Kelly Clarkson, Shawn Mendes, Nick Jonas, Zendaya, and many more.

“Together, RBC and WE are helping a generation of Trinidad and Tobago students realise their full potential and strive to achieve their dreams,” added Camacho-Mohammed. “In addition to serving our clients, we are fully committed to helping our communities prosper. This is why we are proud to have once again brought this inspiring event to Port-of-Spain.”

For more information on WE please visit: https://www.we.org/

The students from T&T attending the 2018 WE Day event in Toronto are:

• Quinn Bainn Black (Holy Faith Convent, Couva)

• Anjali Basdeo (Holy Faith Convent, Penal)

• Adrian Ragoo (Brazil Secondary School)

• Anilee Maharaj (Parvarti Girl’s Hindu College)

• Nathaneal Davis (St Mary’s College)

• Marcus Joseph (Palo Seco Secondary)

• Riana Lawrence (El Dorado West Secondary School)

• Kayla Stewart (Holy Name Convent, Port of Spain)