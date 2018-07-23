Focus Arts Productions asks why do men cheat?

What do men want? Why do men cheat? What defines a man? These are some of the questions explored in the Focus Arts Productions’ upcoming production of Da Mans Dem, which will take place at the Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook, on Tuesday, July 31.

Playwright Alan Charles said the play is the sequel to Love, Sax and All That Jazz, and is told from the viewpoint of three male characters, the brothers. He said: “In this offering, the brothers take centre stage and give their take on love, sex and relationships. Through the life of three buddies we get a glimpse of the male psyche as they attempt to explain what men want, Why men cheat, and what defines a man.”

Charles said both plays are written from a Christian standpoint, “to highlight some of the issues surrounding sex and relationships that the church sometimes fails to address. They were written to bring light and offer solutions to some of the challenges faced in relationships. At the same time, they also offer audiences clean wholesome quality entertainment. There is a PG13 limit attached to the production.”

The play is now in its sixth year and has been performed throughout the UK, Toronto, Barbados and Trinidad. Charles said: “The show benefits from having two casts, a UK cast and a Trini cast. Love Sax and all that Jazz is in its ninth year and, in addition to the previously named countries, has been to Grenada, St Kitts, St Vincent and Antigua.

“The upcoming show will feature the Trini cast and is directed by local actress and dancer Kimmy Stoute-Robinson. It stars Dexter Musgrave, Khadija Glasgow, Marie Guerra, Karen Richards, David Clarqe, Jamel Spring, Brandon Giroux, Fidel Guerra, Jomo Williams and Abbi-gail James-Williams.”

Charles said he hopes the audience will be uplifted and inspired by the comedy drama, and be able to use some of the sentiments in the play to strengthen their relationships if already involved or gain some invaluable insights if you are looking to get involved.

“Whenever and wherever the shows are performed audiences are thrilled and impressed. We have no doubt that our next performance at Little Carib Theatre will also have audience in tears of laughter while being inspired and uplifted” said the playwright.

(Paula Lindo—[email protected])

More info

Tickets cost $125 advance, $150 at the door and $100 each for groups of ten or more.

For more information call 624-4162, 387-9561 or 768-8214, email [email protected] and find Da Mans Dem on Facebook.