Nalis PAC clinics go nationwide

Come August 7, Nalis will unveil its PAC Lab preservation clinics and workshops at the Sangre Grance public library, at 10 am. The series of family heirloom preservation clinics will be conducted nationwide by Danielle Fraser, Nalis’ conservation librarian.

The hosting of these clinics is part of the Nalis Preservation and Conversation Lab’s (PAC) commemorative activities to mark its fifth anniversary. At the Family Heirloom Preservation Clinics, the public will be provided with one-on-one, expert advice on techniques to preserve items such as postcards, diaries, family Bibles, certificates and photographs.

A preservation workshop titled When Disaster Strikes: Emergency Salvage of Water Damaged Family Heirlooms will be held at the National Library Building, Port-of-Spain for members of the public on August 20, from 9 am to 2:30 pm. Participants will learn hands-on preservation techniques as well as methods for salvaging water-soaked, paper based records and materials. The workshop will be repeated exclusively for Nalis’ staff on August 22.

Library and Archive professionals and paraprofessionals are specially invited to attend another workshop—Dealing with Mould: Guidelines for Library and Archival Collections—on August 22 from 9 am–3:30 pm.

Participants will learn measures to prevent mould growth and actions to take should it occur within their collections. For further details or to pre-register for any of the activities, contact 624-4466 ext. 2038 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

The Nalis PAC Lab, which was officially commissioned on July 8, 2013, celebrates its role in preserving countless library material and historical collections. As the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions’ Preservation and Conservation Regional Centre for the English-speaking Caribbean, the Lab’s core duty is to work with the Heritage Library Division in achieving its mandate to acquire, promote and preserve national heritage material. Additionally, the Lab advises public and private organisations on the care of their collections and artefacts.

More info

Nalis Preservation and Conversation Lab’s (PAC) clinics and workshops:

August 7: Sangre Grande Public Library (10 am - noon);

August 8: Maloney Public Library (10 am - noon);

August 13: Couva Public Library (9:30 to 10:30 am);

August 14: Rio Claro Public Library (10 am - noon);

August 16: Carnegie Library, corner Prince of Wales and Coffee Streets, San Fernando (10 am - noon).