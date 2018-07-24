The Free Form talent gold mine

Sapphire Productions, under young, accomplished dramatist Gabrielle Scott, has managed to bring together some of the country’s finest emerging stage talent for its Free Form “open mic” series which continues in Santa Cruz on July 27.

Sapphire’s July 13 session at Idlewood in Port-of-Spain assembled more than a dozen creative young people capable of delivering high-quality spoken word performances, poetry, visual art, music and song to a cozy, enthusiastic audience.

Scott explained to Guardian Media that the series was designed “to encourage artists to not only share their work but to experiment with their work.”

She added: “As the name suggests, the forum of Free Form is to incite creativity that is beyond form, that is free of the restrictions of the rules of music, poetry, dance, song and even visual art.”

The July 13 event delivered on all of the above. Kelline Theophille opened with an original poetic piece that set the stage for thought-provoking content throughout the evening. The north-south water taxi was, for Theophille, “the slave ship” bound for “the plantation of Port-of-Spain.”

Then the multi-talented Chanel Glasgow (“resident vocalist and assistant-producer”) impeccably delivered two songs accompanied on the guitar by “resident musician” Mikhail Gibbings.

Glasgow is an outstanding young vocal talent, matched on the evening only by dramatist/singer Syntyche Bishop (last seen as Anita on West Side Story) and the fascinating composer/guitarist/singer Iantha Hicks whose original two-piece set became the evening’s earworm for some.

“I prefer when I see you cry, it makes me smile, yeah it makes me smile. As it were, it makes me feel bad for a little bitty while, but then I just smile …” hmm.

Emmanuel Scott, Thaddy Boom, Kerissa Joseph (singing a cover of her late father Mighty Penguin’s song, Women Doh Like Soft Man) and Sheynnene Hazell who performed with Dr Shenilee George (a dentist by profession) were no slouches themselves.

Dion Carrington and Tyler Phillip delivered artful original, poetic compositions and painter Yejide Cordner was part of another of the evening’s high-points – the Free Form Collab.

“The Free Form Collab is where different artists perform a freestyle piece organically made in that moment inspired by a word given by the audience. It is true communion in the space between performer and audience,” Scott explained. In this instance, the audience agreed on the word “flood.”

Accompanied by Gibbings on the guitar with song and spoken word contributions from co-host/dramatist Idrees Jali Saleem, Glasgow and co-host Tafar Chia Lewis, Cordner went to work on a splendid water-colour painting on the flood theme. It was an amazing display.

Another creative high-point was an Extempo Jam featuring Chia Lewis, Saleem, Glasgow and the wonderfully cantankerous comedian/spoken word exponent Thaddy Boom who also showed he can deliver highly-competent vocals when he is ready.

Saleem and Chia Lewis, accomplished dramatists in their own right, are an outstanding pair who kept the programme flowing flawlessly and in good humour.

Proceeds from the series go toward financing the next stage of academic work by Scott, a UWI Theatre Arts graduate, who is due to further her studies in theatre at the American Academy of Dramatic Art in New York.

“By assisting in providing a space for artists to express themselves I’m also helping myself achieve my own goals,” Scott said. “It’s a win-win.”

More info

Free Form is Free Form: the Patio Sessions is set for July 27 at 30 B, Jennings Avenue, La Pastora, Santa Cruz, and cannot and must not be missed. Showtime is 7 pm.

For more information check @sapphireprods on Instagram or send an email to: [email protected].