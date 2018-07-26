Bishop on mission to empty hell and fill heaven

New Birth Church of God, of Vega de Oropouche, celebrated its 15th anniversary yesterday with the unveiling of its church billboard on the Toco Main Road. The unveiling was followed by procession to the church, of clergy, parishioners and villagers, singing and chanting.

Bishop Allan Merryshow said his mission and objective is to “empty hell and fill heaven,” and this was demonstrated by a church filled to capacity. There were also people filling an outdoor tent.

Many speakers brought greetings for the upliftment and growth of New Birth Church of God.

Merryshow urged parents to have their children know God and teach them the morals that will make their children disciplined, respectable and obedient so parents can be proud of them. He added that crime is plaguing the country and the church must play its role in addressing this worrying problem otherwise there will be regrets.

Merryshow gave the assurance to all present that his wife, Pastor Marie Merryshow, and his elders, are interested in assisting those who need spiritual guidance, an ingredient that is missing in the daily lives of citizens. He invites all to attend his church as a warm welcome awaits all so desirous of attending. (Ralph Banwarie)