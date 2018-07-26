Chill It cools down heat at BessFest

Patrons who took time to sample the fare at this year’s edition of the popular food festival, BessFest, held at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain, recently, got the treat of a lifetime when they savoured the offerings of Carenage-based Chill It Frozen Desserts.

Young and old made a beeline to the Chill It booth to enjoy the unique range of frozen desserts on sale, including popsicles, poptails, ice-creams and cocktails. Jaysen Francis, a Chill It Frozen Desserts director, said the company utilises mainly local ingredients in their finished products, such as mango, avocado, pawpaw, guava and pineapple.

“We always use fresh fruits of the best quality for our products,” said Francis. “We started operations about a year ago and most of our business is handled through catering services for now, for events such as food festivals, weddings, birthdays, etc. You don’t have to have a ‘sweet tooth’ to enjoy our products.

Francis added that the company is working toward expanding operations with a presence in specialty outlets. While the young can savour the usual frozen desserts, Chill It has concocted alcoholbased products for adults, such as Carib Cocktail which takes its name from the famous beer, and Avocado Hennessy among others.

Chill It Frozen Desserts employs five employees at present, but as Francis explained, they hope to generate more employment as the business grows.