Defence Force offers unique camp experience to teens

In a ground-breaking move, the T&T Defence Force (TTDF) has partnered with Junior Achievement T&T (JATT) to provide 34 teenaged males a motivational camping experience of a lifetime.

“Let today be the first day of the rest of your lifetime,” camp co-ordinator Major David Benjamin, exhorted the youths, aged 13 to 17, as he welcomed them to an orientation exercise at the Holiness Revival Ministries auditorium, Woodbrook, on Friday.

Appropriately named, “Youth Empowerment Camp,” the two-week session is the first ever youth camp of its kind to be facilitated by the TTDF. It offers a unique live-in experience at Teteron for the lucky youths who are drawn from communities throughout Trinidad. Projects will include camping activities, competitive, sporting events, nature hikes, a talent show, kayaking, mountain biking to culminate in an awards ceremony on the final day, August 1.

Major Benjamin told the boys what to expect at the camp: “This is not a boot camp. This camp is about making you a man. Apart from the camping activities, you will learn about etiquette, personal life skills, how to dress, how to present yourself, how you build self-confidence. There will be no corporal punishment but if you don’t behave yourself, your parents will hear about it. We want you to walk in with an empty toolbox and walk out with a box full of tools you will use for your entire life.”

Part of the TTDF mandate, Major Benjamin pointed out, was to offer support to the national community, with the youth camp designed to offer a wholesome and far-reaching experience for the youths to develop into exemplary young citizens.

Junior Achievement executive director, J Errol Lewis, hailed the partnership between JATT and the TTDF as “ground-breaking,” noting that it was the opportunity-of-a-lifetime for the teenagers. “We at Junior Achievement are thrilled that the senior officers at the Defence Force decided to collaborate with us on this exercise and provide exceptional support for the entire duration of the camp. It will be very intense and they will be devoting the services of experienced tutors trained in counselling and extend quality time to these boys,” said a grateful Lewis.

The participants, Lewis said, were selected through consultation with their schools.

The campers and their parents were also addressed by Col Ronald Jeffrey, chief staff officer, Defence Force Headquarters, who appealed to the teenagers to make full use of the “golden opportunity” offered to them through the camp. He urged the parents to use the time away from their sons as a time for reflection, adding that they should reinforce and build on what their children would learn at the camp. Col Jeffrey said the TTDF was proud to partner with Junior Achievement to offer the teenagers a great experience that should serve to mould them into upstanding young men.

On their arrival at Teteron base later in the day, the boys were given a pep talk by Chief of Defence Staff, Commodore Hayden Pritchard.

The packed itinerary for the camp also caters for visits to Coast Guard headquarters at Staubles Bay with a ride on one of its vessels, exploring Chacachacare and historic Nelson Island, Macqueripe Bay, the Fire Services Training base at Savonetta, Couva, and the Youth Training Centre (YTC).

A similar camp, catering exclusively for teenaged females, will start on Monday, August 13. Parents wishing to register their daughters for the experience can contact Junior Achievement at 471-6946 (Nesta) or 756-1399 (Shaunika).