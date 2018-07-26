Holistic Market Atelier (arts workshop)—open for business

Holistic Music School will continue to develop the creative, intellectual, social, spiritual, emotional and physical skills of primary (five to 12 years) students through Atelier (arts workshop) scheduled for Monday, August 6 to Friday, August 17.

In keeping with the introduction of the new Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA), participants will explore Mathematics and English Language Arts through the systems and interactions of a holistic market.

The workshop will encourage students to apply both critical thinking and creativity to mental mathematics, problem solving, story/report writing and comprehension.

Activities will be scheduled from 8:30 am to 3 pm daily at Holistic Primary School. Supervision will be provided at no extra cost from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm. The cost of the workshop is $600 per week plus a registration fee of $150. Students will be enrolled on a first come, first served basis. Enrolment is limited.

Secondary school students

Holistic Music School is also inviting secondary school students (12 to 19 years) interested in exploring jazz performance and improvisation. Students should have at least one year of practical experience on trumpet, trombone, saxophone, clarinet, flute or guitar.

This year’s cadre of professional jazz musicians will include Rellon Brown (trumpet); Daniel Ryan (saxophone, clarinet, flute); Joshua Pasqual (trombone); and, Seth Escalante (guitar).

Jazz atelier sessions will be scheduled Tuesday and Thursdays from 4 pm to 6 pm, on August 6-17, at Holistic Music School. The introductory cost of the workshop is $240 (four sessions).

For August Atelier 2018 registration information e-mail atelier.holistic.edu @gmail.com anytime or phone 621-0428 on Friday, August 3

MORE INFO

Atelier (the French word for workshop) was established by Dr Patricia Dardaine-Ragguet in 1997 as a means by which to engage students in positive, holistic and character building exercises in the context of creativity and artistic development.

During the past 21 years, themes have included Holistic Jazz, Rainforests, Birds, Under the Sea, Developing Healthy Communities, Olympic Games, Beethoven to Boogsie and Christmas Around the World.

Dardaine-Ragguet, an administrator, holistic educator and musician, has designed the 2018 Atelier curriculum to excite and inspire current and future entrepreneurs and musicians. Age appropriate concepts will be introduced in a relaxed and interdisciplinary workshop setting. A cadre of experienced teachers, consultants and trained apprentices will instruct students.

Holistic Market Atelier (Arts Workshop) for August school vacation:

SEA primary school students (2019 - 2023): Mathematics & English Language Arts Curriculum through Fashion, Film, Stilt Walking, Agri-Science & Business Development

Secondary school students: Jazz Performance & Improvisation; Commercial Music — Trumpet, Trombone, Saxophone, Clarinet, Flute & Guitar