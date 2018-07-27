Elections scheduled for September 16

Yesterday, Pan Trinbago Inc announced that it will be convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Tuesday, August 21, at the Communication Workers Union Hall, 146 Henry Street, Port-of-Spain, at 5 pm.

A release stated that, in accordance with Pan Trinbago Inc 1986 Constitution Article IV a, members have been given the mandatory 28 days prior notice of the above meeting called by the President.

The reasons for calling the EGM are to apprise members on several matters including Status of the Organisation, Report on the Court matters and Elections 2018 -2021.

In respect to the latter, members are advised that Nomination Day is Saturday, August 25, 2018, with Elections carded for Sunday, September 16, at a venue and time to be announced.

It should be noted that the Secretary has been duly instructed to issue notices to bands for the upcoming meeting and election of officers.

Bands are asked to send two delegates each to this very important meeting.

Pan Trinbago, steelband’s umbrella body, has been embroiled in controversy with its membership over a plethora of issues.

Even before the staging of this year’s National Panorama, B22accusations of misappropriation of funds were hurled towards the member’s of the Pan Trinbago executive. An untenable situation led to a number of burning issues been determined in court, resulting in the executive retaining leadership until an election is held.

Campaigning leading up to the September 16 elections is expected to be a tempestuous one as infuriated pannists continue to lobby for the rejection and complete removal of the incumbent executive and a new one elected to serve until 2021.