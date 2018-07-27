Costumed dancers lined the entrance to the Naparima Bowl greeting elegantly dressed guests with a lively welcome dance last Saturday evening ( July 21).
Korean Ambassador pays courtesy call to Minister of Community Development, Culture
“Culture is the bridge between two peoples.” These were some of the welcoming words from Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, as she greeted newly appointed Republic of Korea Ambassador Sung Moon-Up to this country, on Tuesday July 24. The meeting took place at the Ministry’s head office at Nicholas Tower, Independence Square, Port-of- Spain.
Accompanied by senior research officer at the Embassy Kim Hye Young, Ambassador Sung Moon-Up shared the Embassy’s vision for continued cultural collaborations with T&T, noting that he was impressed by our country’s diversity.
Minister Gadsby-Dolly also expressed our people’s keen enthusiasm towards cultural exchange performances, and was hopeful that the Korea-T&T relationship can further venture into the film and community development arenas.
Minister Gadsby-Dolly also assured His Excellency that the ministry shall provide any support towards a better understanding of Korean culture through the arts.
