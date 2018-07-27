Korean Ambassador pays courtesy call to Minister of Community Development, Culture

“Culture is the bridge between two peoples.” These were some of the welcoming words from Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, as she greeted newly appointed Republic of Korea Ambassador Sung Moon-Up to this country, on Tuesday July 24. The meeting took place at the Ministry’s head office at Nicholas Tower, Independence Square, Port-of- Spain.

Accompanied by senior research officer at the Embassy Kim Hye Young, Ambassador Sung Moon-Up shared the Embassy’s vision for continued cultural collaborations with T&T, noting that he was impressed by our country’s diversity.

Minister Gadsby-Dolly also expressed our people’s keen enthusiasm towards cultural exchange performances, and was hopeful that the Korea-T&T relationship can further venture into the film and community development arenas.

Minister Gadsby-Dolly also assured His Excellency that the ministry shall provide any support towards a better understanding of Korean culture through the arts.