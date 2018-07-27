Costumed dancers lined the entrance to the Naparima Bowl greeting elegantly dressed guests with a lively welcome dance last Saturday evening ( July 21).

It was fitting prelude to a superb 25th Anniversary celebration of dance hosted by the Alpha Theatrical Dance Company.

Dance 25 conceived and directed by Alpha’s artistic director Beverly-Ann Ottley presented 25 well-executed dances displaying the full range of artistic talent among members of the company.

Dances were performed using colourful backdrops, dynamic lighting effects and specially shot videos.

Sound tracks drew the audience into the world of the dancers and tempted the enthusiastic audience to join the agile dancers on stage.

Ottley said Dance 25 was a reflection on years of toil, a few disappointments and a great deal of accomplishments.

Many of her students have won scholarships to prestigious academies in the US.

She noted the dance art form often goes unappreciated. During the preparation and rehearsal leading up to the show Ottley encouraged the dancers to use every space in Trinidad “that could be an area to explore, to develop movement as well as feel.”

All of the dancers from the youngest members to the young adults performed with passion, skill and excellence.

Their performances were enhanced by a well chosen team of skilled co-ordinators, light and sound producers, a music editor, visual specialists and guest artistes.

Guest Artistes included Rizon, Shane Gibson, Jaron Nurse, Christopher Sookoo, Moriba Francis, Susan Gibson and Twin Storm.

Ottley said the dancers were not merely there to entertain, “our aim is to bless the hearts and lives of all who lay eyes on us, just as God blessed this company.”

She said “Our lives are better because we dance.”