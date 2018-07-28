Kalabanté Circus to perform July 31

Kalabante Circus, a group of young acrobats and performers of Guinea, West Africa lineage, will be coming to Trinidad as guests of the Emancipation Support Committee of T&T (ESCTT). The group will perform at the ESCTT’s Pan African Concert on Tuesday, July 31 at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain, at 7.30 pm.

Kalabante Circus is an 11-member troupe featuring drumming, music, dance, and jaw-dropping acrobatics.

The word Kalabante means “child go-getter, ambitious, with exceptional courage” in Susu language. The group’s mission focuses on the belief that anyone can do anything “If you can talk, you can sing, if you can walk, you can dance.” But at a broader perspective, the group promotes the artistic cultures of African and humanitarian projects, while promoting cultural exchanges, between Canada and Guinea.

ESCTT’s Executive Director Zakiya Uzoma Wadada shared the reason for the selection of this dynamic group at the Pan African Festival.

“This group is phenomenal, the kind of moves, tricks and heights that they are able to get the human body to reach are magnificent. Our theme for 2018 is Empowerment to Face Today’s Challenges and we believe that a troupe like Kalabante embodies that theme. They are a true vision of what talent and commitment can bring—world class performances,” she said.

Leader of the group, Yamoussa Bangoura was born and raised in Conakry, Guinea. As a child, he loved watching European circuses on television with his family.

At nine years old, he began reproducing those feats he saw on TV. Acrobatics and circuses then became his life. At age 12, Bangoura was discovered by a French filmmaker, who included him in a movie about Guinean acrobats.

When he was older, Bangoura was hired by Guinea’s first circus company Circus Baobab. He later toured Africa and Europe with a show called The Legend of the Tambourine Monkey. He next joined a Spanish circus and was later spotted by Montreal’s Cirque Eloize. Eventually, he immigrated to Montreal, a city he dubs the “capital of circuses.” In 2007, Bangoura created Kalabanté Productions.

“I pass on and share my values and passion by teaching various artistic disciplines in the circus arts, African dance and traditional music of West Africa areas,” he said.

The Pan African concert has always been designed as an international showcase, a cultural amalgamation in which international groups unite with our local performers. This year, the ESCTT will welcome to the Pan African Concert stage, Freetown Collective and The Ultimate Rejects.

Both bands have been close to the Emancipation Festival over the years and having them on the stage will round off a powerful performance.

More info

Tickets for the Kalabante Circus performance are $200 General Admission and $300 Special reserved seating. Tickets are available at NLCB outlets and at the ESCTT Office at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village, Queens Park Savannah; Suntixx; Crosby’s; and, Cleve’s.

Tickets can also be purchased online at: https://www.suntixx.com/ViewEvent/86