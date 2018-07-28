Look to the arts in fight against crime

In the fight against crime, T&T has reached a juncture within its delinquency-control trajectory that saw the launch of a National Crime Prevention Programme (NCPP) on July 18.

Primarily aimed at “engaging, educating and empowering,” says national security head, Minister Edmund Dillion, during an early-morning television interview on July 23, the NCPP affords communities free rein to partner with particular stakeholders, meaningfully.

“To effectively eradicate, deter, transform, restore and prevent miscreants in all corners and at all levels, technical, tactical, scientific, upgraded and collaborative approaches are a must. Crime is a business, and anything to counteract has to be a much bigger business, despite how simple it might appear.

“Firstly, we must totally metamorphosise the manner in which we think, view and do things, personally and professionally.

“Secondly, promptly weed-out the psychologically-damaging category of “a nobody.”

“Such a description causes many people to not see their true potential and, it hampers relationships.

“Many individuals are told they are ‘a nobody’. I want you to be somebody. “I want you to get a good job…make plenty money.”

And we wonder why there is the mushrooming and prevalence of delinquency?

Quoting calypsonian, Brother Valentino (Emrold Anthony Phillip) as saying: “Life is a stage, and we are the actors, and everybody has a part to play,” Dillon also mentioned school as an integral component to the success of the NCPP.

“Notwithstanding loving to learn, many children are not spiritually connected to traditional school, but have a natural proclivity for the arts, so the question begs, do they have a part to play on this NCPP stage?

“A robust arts industry of international standard, can be an illuminant for the NCPP. There is need to recognise and strengthen positive talent from very young, and allow it to blossom.

“From infant level, an overwhelming volume is hardened to school, feel tortured and become disconnected, which lead to frustration, disruption and destruction.

“For many, they fall off the grid down the road, and their undetected talent is eventually recognised behind prison walls.

“Indiscipline and a false sense of self-worth are the pivotal causes for social disquiet.

“To be introduced at schools for the first two weeks, First-Year Infants should not be engaged in traditional academic work but instead, be caringly weaned-in—properly inducted and oriented; emboldened in social and moral skills and team building.

“Behaviour, interpersonal skills, and talents should be observed and recorded. If any special-need issues are cited, timely referral for appropriate treatment should be employed.

“There must be a discipline matrix throughout the entire school system to help with the effective management of indiscipline.

“This approach augurs well for the start and continuation of a healthy existence in and out of school—an essential preventative angle of the NCPP.”