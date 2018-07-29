A bird watcher’s paradise

The Asa Wright Nature Centre in Arima is synonymous with bird watching. But there is also an undiscovered bird watching paradise in Sanderson Heritage Park, Fyzabad, where “birders” or enthusiasts can view various species of birds not even found at Asa Wright.

And unlike Asa Wright, which is almost a “pure” bird-watching site, Sanderson Heritage Park is so much more.

It is a self-help community project that offers a range of recreational activities, including outdoor cooking, picnics, fishing, bird watching, camping, horseback riding, kayaking and jet skiing on a lake.

The park provides facilities for weddings, family days, hosting of events from company sports days, Carnival fetes and parang limes to birthdays. Even Carifesta 2018 was also launched there.

Fyzabad’s unique history with oil production is inextricably linked with the park, the community and the British oil company Apex, which operated on the land in the 1920s where the park is situated now.

The park is a treasure waiting to be discovered.

It is an unspoilt piece of nature quietly resting in a community that is rich in history, not only of Fyzabad but also as a town centre that contributed to the development of T&T leading to Independence.

On the site, Butler Hall houses memorabilia from the union leader Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler dating from his service in the First World War, including his jacket, hat and wooden suitcase.

The Union Jack is still flown alongside T&T’s flag at the entrance to the Deck Lounge Bar at Rum Street in the park, in remembrance of the retired British Army men who ran the Apex oil company and for its use as a British military base during World War 2.

Speaking to the Sunday Guardian, former Fyzabad MP in the 1990 NAR government and developer of the park, Arthur Sanderson, said: “When I got the opportunity I said the first thing I would do is create a place that would be pristine, where our families can come, that we will fight against the situational discriminatory bias that existed in Fyzabad in the past.

“There was nothing in this country, even the Caribbean, where someone can come with their family, not pay an entrance fee and sit and enjoy the tranquillity.

“We also try to create small infrastructures where if a family wants to come and have a good time, there are gazebos, they can cook, lime, talk with their family, very quietly, peaceful, fish; all free.” He added: “Other people see the facility for other economic ventures.

“We don’t have a problem with that because it was made for the community.”

When asked how his name became associated with the park, he said it started and was still an evolving community project called the Fyzabad Improvement Committee, which he was chairman of.

Sanderson said for kayaking, water skiing and horseback riding there was a nominal fee but this was in order to maintain the equipment and feed the animals.

He said there was a countrystyle retreat guest/house at the rear that was very quiet for people to rent for small conferences such as church functions and the park can also cater for large events such as parties.

He said Naparima College scouts and community church members camped on the grounds and used the dormitory all the time.

He said when Carifesta was launched on June 9 at the park, people who came from Port-of- Spain were shocked to see such a venue existed in the South.

Ronnie Lesaldo, a member of the Fyzabad Improvement Committee, said Butler Hall was a favourite venue for couples to get married, have the reception at the Deck and Lounge and spend their honeymoon in one of the guesthouses.

He said besides birds, there were domesticated geese, armadillo, deer and caiman to be seen at the park. Sanderson said that worldfamous US architect Lee Harris Pomeroy had plans for the development for the park before his passing.

Birdwatcher and nature photographer Tarran Maharaj said of the 488 bird species in T&T, up to 100 species are unique to the park.

Some of them are the jabiru stalk, grey-breasted martin, southern rough-winged swallow, anhinga, white-winged swallow, striated heron, wattled jacana, purple gallinule, large-billed tern and southern lapwing among others.

The spotted Tody and six species of hummingbirds also make their home at the park.

Another birdwatcher, Derick Bhupsingh, said in terms of bird watching the park was relatively new and undiscovered compared to other locations but the potential was enormous.

n For more information on the park call: 325-9844